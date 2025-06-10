Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Dream)
Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for Tuesday night's matchup against the Atlanta Dream.
Clark had previously said that she could possibly return for this WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup, but she instead will miss her fifth game in a row. Clark did participate in a limited fashion in practice on Monday for the Fever.
While Clark isn't ready to return, it does seem that she is making progress towards being back in action for Indiana. The Fever are 4-4 in the 2025 season, but they have one of the best net ratings in the WNBA and have won back-to-back games with Clark out of the lineup.
Still, the news of Clark's status had a major impact on the betting odds for this game.
Prior to Clark being ruled out, the Fever were just two-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday. Indiana and Atlanta have split their first two matchups in 2025, with the road team winning both games.
The Dream are at home on Tuesday, and they moved to 4.5-point favorites after Clark was ruled out. That's a pretty major swing, showing just how important Clark is to the success of this Fever squad.
This season, Clark has appeared in four games and is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Clark's next chance to play will come on Saturday, June 14 against the defending champion New York Liberty. That game is set to tip off at 3 p.m. EST.
