Caleb Williams Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Surging After Week 6 Performance
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams got off to a slow start in the 2024 NFL season, but he seems to have figured things out at the NFL level.
Williams was dominant in Chicago’s Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 226 yards and four scores in a 35-16 win.
Williams is now the No. 2 choice – behind Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels – to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, and it’s possible that this market could end up getting closer to a pick’em over the next several weeks.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Jayden Daniels: -195
- Caleb Williams: +165
- Malik Nabers: +1100
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +1500
- Xavier Worthy: +2500
- Bo Nix: +2500
- Brian Thomas Jr.: +3000
- Brock Bowers: +4000
- Spencer Rattler: +5000
- Drake Maye: +5000
Caleb Williams Re-Inserts Himself into Offensive Rookie of the Year Race
Williams and Daniels now have led their teams to the same start – 4-2 – in the 2024 season, and both squads are in play to make the postseason.
However, Williams was as low as +350 to win this award just a week ago, and now he’s at +165, cutting his odds in more than half with just one showing.
For the season, Williams is completing 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,317 yards, nine scores and five interceptions. He isn’t the same threat as Daniels with his legs, but he’s shown some impressive strides as a passer over the last few weeks, throwing for seven touchdowns and just one pick in his last three games.
The favorite coming into the season for this award, Williams is going to be in the mix all season long, especially if the Bears are competing for a playoff spot.
While betting on Daniels at -195 isn’t really worth a wager given the price, taking Williams at +165 could be a valuable bet if he continues to play this well over the next few weeks.
