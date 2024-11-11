SI

Caleb Williams Rookie of the Year Odds Collapse Amidst Speculation He Could Be Benched

Iain MacMillan

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) practices before the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears have had a disastrous season. They came into the 2024 campaign with high hopes, believing they had the franchise quarterback they've been looking for. Now, though Week 10, they sit at 4-5 and have lost three straight games.

Even with that being the said, nobody expected to see the news that broke on Monday when Adam Schefter reported on the Pat McAfee Show that the Bears are considering benching their No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, in favor of backup Tyson Bagent.

Matt Eberflus was quick to dispel the rumor, but there's clearly something going on in the Bears locker room.

We've seen time and time again that a coach saying a player is a starter or management saying they won't fire their head coach means little. It's still probably unlikely ahead of their Week 11 game against the Packers, but it's something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Due to both his poor play and these concerning reports, Williams' odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year have fallen off a cliff compared to where they were preseason.

Caleb Williams Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Preseason: +135
  • Before Week 10: +2600
  • After Week 10: +5000

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

If you translate the above odds to implied probability, his chances to win Offensive Rookie of the Year odds have fallen from 42.55% to 1.96% over the course of the first 10 weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Meanwhile, the No. 2 overall pick, Jayden Daniels, is now at -1200 odds, an implied probability of 92.31%.

Williams and the Bears are 6.5-point underdogs to the Packers in Week 11.

Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

