California vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
The race for the top of the ACC is still tight and No. 14 Louisville is one of its top contenders ahead of its Week 11 home matchup against California. The Cardinals are massive 20.5-point favorites in the matchup and are riding a three-game winning streak.
Louisville fell just short against No. 12 Virginia before kicking off its winning streak with a victory over No. 18 Miami. Double-digit triumphs against Boston College and Virginia Tech followed that contest, so the Cardinals have plenty of momentum.
The Golden Bears appear to be in for a challenge after suffering losses to Virginia Tech and Virginia in back-to-back weeks. Is Louisville in for another blowout?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
California vs. Louisville Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- California: +20.5 (-110)
- Louisville: -20.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- California: +800
- Louisville: -1350
Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
California vs. Louisville How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- California: 5-4
- Louisville: 7-1
California vs. Louisville Key Players to Watch
California
Kendrick Raphael: The Golden Bears have lost three of their previous four games, but Raphael has tallied multiple rushing scores in all three of those defeats. He’s up to 10 rushing scores on the year and leads California with 612 rushing yards on 148 carries. Louisville’s strong pass defense could force California to lean on the run.
Louisville
Isaac Brown: Brown has been unstoppable during Louisville’s current winning streak. The Cardinals running back has tallied 448 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns over his previous three outings. He ran for more than 100 yards in each one. Brown has been the driving force behind his team’s recent success and Cal’s run defense has struggled all year.
California vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick
It can be difficult to predict who will cover when both teams involved are a mixed bag against the spread, and that’s the case here. Both teams have covered three times this season.
The Golden Bears are in a slump and have failed to cover in four straight games, but the Cardinals are 0-4 against the spread at home. Defense seems likely to make all the difference here.
Louisville has given up an ACC-low 1,324 passing yards and boasts the conference’s third best scoring defense (20.4) points per game. California will have a tough time keeping things close if its offense is one-dimensional.
Stick with Louisville against the spread.
PICK: Louisville -20.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.