Is Calvin Ridley Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Titans)
For the third week in a row, the Tennessee Titans will be without No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley due to a hamstring injury.
Ridley has been ruled out against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he has not played since injuring his hamstring just a few plays into Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
This season, Ridley has just 16 catches on 35 targets for 290 yards. He has just one game with over 60 receiving yards, picking up 131 in a win over Arizona in Week 5. However, with the Titans' offense struggling, Ridley and any other receiver has been tough to trust for prop bettors this season.
With Ridley out, the Titans will turn to Chimere Dike, Van Jefferson and Elic Ayomanor as their top options at receiver against the Chargers.
Here's a look at how to bet on Tennessee in the prop market in this game.
Best Titans Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Chargers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chimere Dike OVER 3.5 Receptions (+103)
Over the last two games that Ridley has not played in, Dike has 12 targets and has caught 11 passes for 163 yards. He had four catches for 70 yards in Week 7 and seven catches for 93 yards in Week 8.
There's no doubt that the fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is earning an expanded role in the offense, as he played a season-high 88.7 percent of the Titans' offensive snaps in Week 8.
He should see a similar workload on Sunday, and he's worth a look at plus money to record four or more catches for the third game in a row. The Titans should have to throw the ball a lot in this game, as they are 9.5-point underdogs and expected to be trailing against a playoff-caliber Chargers team.
