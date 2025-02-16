Canada vs. Finland Prediction and Odds for 4 Nations Face-Off Round Robin Matchup
The 4 Nations Face-Off continues on Monday with the final game of round robin action.
The tournament has exceeded expectations, delivering high-intensity, emotionally-driven hockey. International competition is when this sport is at its best and this exhibition tournament is proving it.
The United States has already clinched a spot in Wednesday's finale and the other team could be decided on Monday afternoon. If either Canada or Finland wins in regulation, they will be the United States' opponents in the final. If the game goes to overtime, it opens the door for Sweden to make the final with a regulation win against the United States.
If the first game goes to overtime and then U.S. vs. Sweden ends in anything besides a Sweden regulation win, the overtime winner from the first game will be enough to punch that country's ticket to the final.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for Canada vs. Finland.
Canada vs. Finland Odds and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Finland +1.5 (+120)
- Canada -1.5 (-145)
Moneyline
- Finland +310
- Canada -400
Total
- 6 (Over -120/Under +100)
Canada vs. Finland How to Watch
- Date: Monday, February 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Canada Record: 0-1-0-1
- Finland Record: 0-1-0-1
Canada vs. Finland Prediction and Pick
My main concern with Canada is their goaltending, but the forwards and defenseman are so lopsided in their favor in this game that a subpar goalie isn't going to ruin their day. Despite being very much in the mix to go to the final, I feel Finland has the weakest roster at this tournament by a significant margin and doesn't have the firepower to hang with the Canadians.
Canada has their backs up against the wall after falling to the United States on Saturday and has to come out firing to leave no doubt they deserve to be in the final in what would be a rematch against the Americans.
Finland will have to be aggressive and try to take advantage of Canada's weakness between the pipes but to do that, they need to get past the stout defense of the Canadians. I don't expect that to happen enough to keep them in this game.
Pick: Canada -1.5 (-145 via BetMGM Sportsbook)
