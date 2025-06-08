Canadian Open Live Odds and Prediction Ahead of Final Round: Who Will Win at TPC Toronto?
We're three rounds into the Canadian Open, and we have a tight leaderboard heading into the final round on Sunday. 24 golfers will be within four strokes of the lead when action gets underway, making this anyone's tournament to win.
Ryan Fox and Matteo Manassero are tied for the lead at -14. Lee Hodges, Kevin Yu, and Matt McCarthy sit tied for third at -13. Mackenzie Hughes of Canada, Jake Knapp, and Andrew Putnam are two strokes back at -12.
Let's take a look at the top names on the live odds board, and then I'll break down a live bet I'm placing before the round begins.
RBC Canadian Open live odds before Round 4
- Ryan Fox +330
- Matteo Manassero +600
- Kevin Yu +700
- Matt McCarthy +800
- Lee Hodges +850
- Mackenzie Hughes +1200
- Jake Knapp +1400
- Andrew Putnam +2000
- Cameron Young +2800
- Byeong Hun An +3000
- Rico Hoey +3500
- Victor Perez +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Cameron Champ +4500
- Shane Lowry +4500
- Taylor Pendrith +5000
- Nick Taylor +6500
- Alex Smalley +8000
Canadian Open Live Bet and Prediction
Despite it being a stacked leaderboard, I'm going to bet on one of the two golfers who are tied for the lead. Matteo Manassero has been the best ball striker in this tournament, and it's not particularly close. He's leading the field in strokes-gained tee to green +3.73 per round, which is +0.97 more than any other golfer in the field. If it wasn't for losing strokes on the green in all three rounds, he'd have a multi-shot lead heading into the final round.
His irons have only gotten better as the week has progressed. He gained a staggering 4.40 strokes on the field with his approach play on Saturday, +1.2 more than any other golfer.
If he can get his putter going on Sunday, he may run away with this thing. If he has another below-average day on the greens, but continues striping it with his irons better than anyone else, he's still going to be the one in the winner's circle at the end of the day.
He's my pick at 6-1.
Pick: Matteo Manassero +600 via FanDuel
