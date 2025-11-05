Cardinals' Kyler Murray Decision Doesn't Impact Odds vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals are moving on from Kyler Murray for the time being, as Jonathan Gannon named veteran Jacoby Brissett as the team's starting quarterback head of Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.
Murray has been dealing with a foot injury, but he was questionable to play in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys before eventually getting ruled out. Brissett made his third start of the season on Monday night, snapping Arizona's five-game losing streak with a solid performance against Dallas.
While ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Cardinals are giving Murray more time to heal from his foot injury that has sidelined him for the last three games, it appears that Arizona wants to move in a different direction with Brissett as the starter.
After beating the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers to open the season, Murray struggled in his next three starts. Arizona is just 3-5 and on the outside of the playoff picture in the NFC.
With Brissett starting in Week 10, oddsmakers did not shift the odds for Arizona's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals are 6.5-point road underdogs in the odds at DraftKings, which is right where they were after their Monday Night Football win over Dallas.
It's quite possible that oddsmakers view Brissett as an upgrade over Murray given how the two have played this season. Murray hasn't played great in his five starts, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for just 962 yards, six scores and three picks.
Meanwhile, Brissett has 860 passing yards, six scores and just one pick in three games while completing 65.2 percent of his passes. The Arizona offense has moved the ball a lot better in recent weeks with Brissett at quarterback, and it's clear that Gannon believes the team needed a spark at the position.
It'll be interesting to see if the Cardinals go back to Murray at some point later on in 2025.
