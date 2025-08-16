Cardinals vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
Saturday will mark the third straight August meeting between the Cardinals and Broncos.
The Broncos, winners in four of the last five preseason clashes between the two, rolled Arizona 38-12 at Mile High last summer after dropping a one-point game in 2023.
Both clubs come in off Week 1 wins — the Cardinals grinding past Kansas City 20-17 behind Jacoby Brissett’s two-touchdown burst in the second quarter, and the Broncos flattening San Francisco 30-9 with Jarrett Stidham going nearly perfect through the air.
Denver’s five-game preseason winning streak, all covers against the spread, underscores the sharpness they’ve shown under Sean Payton, while Arizona arrives looking to build consistency behind the high upside duo of Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Cardinals vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
Run Line
- Cardinals +3 (-115)
- Broncos -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cardinals (+146)
- Broncos (-174)
Total
- Over 38.5 (-110)
- Under 38.5 (-110)
Cardinals vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Cardinals Record: 1-0
- Broncos Record: 1-0
Cardinals vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- Jonathan Gannon is 3-4 straight up and 4-3 against the spread in the preseason
- Sean Payton is 34-33 straight up and 34-33 against the spread in the preseason.
Both defenses set the tone in their openers and demonstrated just how quickly preseason rotations can drain offensive rhythm. Denver’s defense forced four turnovers, allowed just 203 total yards, and held San Francisco scoreless for the final three quarters. Arizona’s unit intercepted Patrick Mahomes’ backup crew twice, held the Chiefs under 100 rushing yards, and allowed only six second-half points. Factor in that both teams have settled backup QB roles, making third-stringers likely to see extended snaps, and the odds of sustained scoring drives shrink.
The Broncos have hit 30 points in four straight preseason games, but they’ve done it largely against opponents with thin defensive depth; Arizona’s defensive two-deep looked fast and aggressive against a Kansas City roster deeper than most. Payton has a history of using preseason Week 2 to evaluate roster fringes, which means mixing offensive lines and skill players — a recipe for stalled possessions.
Gannon’s Cardinals have gone under in four of their last six preseason games, and last year’s Denver-Arizona meeting had just 19 points at halftime before a fourth-quarter avalanche pushed it over. Add in the broader preseason scoring trend in 2025 — unders hitting at a 61% clip through Week 1 — and the case for a tighter, lower-scoring affair becomes more than just situational. This sets up as a controlled defensive audition from two teams eyeing September health over August stat lines.
Pick: Under 38.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
