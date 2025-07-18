Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, July 18
The Cardinals have won six of their last nine games and remain firmly in the playoff hunt, sitting just 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot as the trade deadline approaches.
Arizona, on the other hand, is trending in the opposite direction and may become sellers unless they can quickly make up ground in a crowded NL Wild Card race.
Andre Pallante (5-5, 4.49 ERA) is expected to start for St. Louis and has been more effective on the road, where he owns a 3.98 ERA. Brandon Pfaadt (9-6, 5.15 ERA) will oppose him for Arizona after posting a comprehensive eight innings in his last start, where he allowed four hits and two runs in a win against the Padres.
Here’s our picks for the matchup on Friday.
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-188)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Cardinals (+110)
- Diamondbacks (-130)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-124)
- Under 8.5 (+102)
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: Andre Pallante (5-5, 4.49 ERA)
- Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (9-6, 5.15 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 18, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): Dbacks.TV, FDSN Midwest
- Cardinals Record: 51-46
- Diamondbacks Record: 47-50
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Prop Bet
- Eugenio Suarez RBI (+145 at FanDuel)
Suarez's power potential at home becomes even more enticing to drive in a run or two against Pallante on Friday. The Arizona third baseman has already launched 31 home runs and is driving the middle of a D-backs offense that ranks in the top five in the majors in runs per game. He’s also shown consistency in run production with 14 RBI overs in his last 25 games, indicating he’s not just hitting for power but making timely contact. With a high total expected and both teams trending toward overs lately — especially St. Louis, which has hit the game total over in 7 of its last 9 — this sets up well for Suarez.
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
The Diamondbacks have played virtually even baseball at home compared to St. Louis on the road. Arizona’s lineup has been the more productive of the two all season, ranking in the top five in runs per game, and that edge should be amplified against a groundball-heavy starter like Andre Pallante.
While Pallante induces grounders at an elite clip, he struggles to finish hitters, owning one of the worst strike rates in two-strike counts per FanGraphs. The Cardinals have also dropped each of his last three starts.
Offensively, the D-backs have enough firepower at the top of their lineup to take a lead early and apply pressure, particularly if they get to Pallante’s low strikeout profile. This would be a good spot for the Diamondbacks to play with urgency as the trade deadline looms and their postseason hopes hang in the balance.
Pick: Diamondbacks (-130 at FanDuel)
