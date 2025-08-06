Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 6
The Los Angeles Dodgers, all of a sudden, are in a battle for the National League West crown. At 66-48, they're just three games ahead of the San Diego Padres.
They'll wrap up their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon. The two teams have split the first two games of the series, with the Dodgers winning by a score of 12-6 on Tuesday.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's series finale.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-104)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +184
- Dodgers -220
Total
- Over 9.5 (-102)
- Under 9.5 (-120)
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Matthew Liberatore, LHP (6-9, 3.96 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani, RHP (0-0, 2.40 era)
Cardinals vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 6
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, SportsNet LA, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Cardinals Record: 57-58
- Dodgers Record: 66-48
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matthew Liberatore OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-128) via FanDuel
Since the All-Star Break, the Dodgers have struck out on 28.7% of their plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. Matthew Liberatore has recorded 4+ strikeouts in five of his last eight starts, making him a great bet tonight to reach at least four strikeouts against this Dodgers lineup.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I'm going to trust the pitching in this matchup and bet the UNDER. The Cardinals have struggled since the All-Star Break, ranking 28th in OPS at .658 in that time frame. The Dodgers haven't been quite that bad, but they haven't been their usual dominant selves offensively, ranking just 12th in OPS since the pause in play.
The Dodgers will take on Liberatore of the Cardinals, and it's worth noting how their OPS has dropped from .774 against righties to .762 against lefties this season.
The UNDER has gone 10-1-1 in the Dodgers' last 12 games, and I'm willing to bet on that trend continuing tonight.
Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-120) via FanDuel
