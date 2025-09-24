Cardinals vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 24
The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants are hoping to keep their ever-so-slim playoff hopes alive as they meet on Wednesday night.
The Cardinals took the first two games of this series and are looking for the sweep in San Francisco. The Giants haven’t fared quite as well recently, dropping nine of their last 11 games.
Can the Cards complete the sweep?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Giants on Wednesday night.
Cardinals vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cardinals -1.5 (+154)
- Giants +1.5 (-189)
Moneyline
- Cardinals -108
- Giants -113
Total
- 7.5 (Over -117/Under -103)
Cardinals vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: Sonny Gray (14-8, 4.33 ERA)
- Giants: JT Brubaker (0-0, 3.65 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, September 24
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNMW, NBCSBA
- Cardinals record: 78-80
- Giants record: 77-81
Cardinals vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brendan Donovan OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-142)
Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan had quite the game on Tuesday night. After two days on the pine, he smacked four doubles with one run scored and one RBI in the Cardinals’ 9-8 win over the Giants.
Donovan has been putting together one of the best seasons of his career. He’s up to 10 home runs and 31 doubles, and is currently batting a career-best .287 with a .775 OPS.
The infielder has gone Over 1.5 HRR in six straight games and seven of his last nine. He usually bats leadoff for the Cardinals, which gives him plenty of opportunities to get driven in if he gets on base.
Donovan is 3 for 8 off Brubaker in his career with one home run, and he should keep up his hot hitting on Wednesday night.
Cardinals vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Sonny Gray’s numbers may not look that great with a 4.33 ERA and 1.22 WHIP this season, but he’s been finishing the year strong.
The right-hander threw six innings of one-run ball against the Brewers last time out, and has allowed a total of six runs in his last three starts. That stretch started with 5.1 innings against the Giants, allowing just two hits but walking four and allowing three runs on September 7.
Nevertheless, Gray has given the Cardinals a chance to win in most of his starts. He is 14-8 on the season and his team is 21-10 in his starts.
The Giants have been reeling and pulled Robbie Ray from this start to end his season. Look for the Cardinals to stay hot on Wednesday night.
Pick: Cardinals moneyline (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
