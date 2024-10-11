Cardinals vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can Green Bay Cover?)
The Arizona Cardinals pulled off the upset of the week in Week 5, taking down the San Francisco 49ers.
Now, they’ll hit the road to play the Green Bay Packers (3-2), who picked up their first win with Jordan Love under center this season in Week 5.
Green Bay has been a tough team to figure out, thriving at times on offense, but Love also hasn’t looked as effective as he was at the end of the 2023 season.
Still, oddsmakers have the Packers favored on Sunday in this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, let’s attempt to predict the final score – which could guide our bets for Week 6 – for this matchup.
Cardinals vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cardinals +4.5 (-104)
- Packers -4.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +210
- Packers: -255
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
These odds have shifted a bit as the week has gone on, as the Packers opened as five-point favorites. Arizona is 3-2 against the spread this season, but can it cover on Sunday?
Cardinals vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan believes that the Packers are the side to back in this game, even though Arizona is coming off an impressive upset win.
He broke down why in this week’s of his Road to 272 – where he bets every NFL game of the season:
The Cardinals and Packers are extremely similar offensively. They both can run the ball effectively enough but are stronger when airing it out. When they're both firing on all cylinders, they are two of the best explosive offenses in the NFL.
Where the difference is between these two teams is their defenses. The Packers' defense certainly isn't elite, ranking around the middle of the pack in both metrics, but the Cardinals' defense is abysmal. They're 26th in opponent EPA/Play and dead last in opponent success rate. Specifically, their secondary is especially weak, allowing 7.7 yards per pass attempt this season, the fourth-highest mark.
Jordan Love and company is going to be able to carve up this defense and I'm not so sure Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense can keep pace at Lambeau Field.
While my favorite bet in this game is the OVER, I think the Packers can cover at home, as the Cardinals needed a massive collapse by San Francisco to win in Week 5.
The odds have shifted towards Arizona since opening at Green Bay -5, but I still think the Pack can take this game.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 29, Cardinals 23
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.