Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Seattle Seahawks return home to face off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.
Seattle came back from the bye with a 38-14 victory in Washington on Sunday Night Football for its third straight win and sixth in its last seven games.
Arizona is also coming off a primetime win after a 27-17 decision in Dallas on Monday Night Football.
Can the Cardinals spoil Seattle’s winning streak?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cardinals +6.5 (-110)
- Seahawks -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +245
- Seahawks: -305
Total
- 45.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Cardinals vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Cardinals record: 3-5
- Seahawks record: 6-2
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The Cardinals are 5-3 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks are 6-2 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-4 in the Cardinals' games this season.
- The OVER is 5-3 in the Seahawks' games this season.
- The Cardinals are 4-0 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Seahawks are 2-2 against the spread at home this season.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Kyler Murray – questionable
- Mack Wilson Sr. – questionable
- Max Melton – questionable
Seahawks Injury Report
- Dareke Young – questionable
- Cooper Kupp – questionable
- Jake Bobo – questionable
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba added to his league lead with another 100-yard performance on Sunday night. The third-year wideout had 129 yards on eight catches against the Commanders, moving him to 948 yards through eight games this season.
It was the fourth-straight 100-yard game for Smith-Njigba, who has now reached that mark in six of eight games this year.
He should be eyeing up another one this week against an Arizona defense that allows 231.8 passing yards per game. CeeDee Lamb (85 yards) and George Pickens (79) got theirs against Arizona, and Smith-Njigba might even get close to their combined total given his target share this season.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
The Cardinals have been a sneaky team to bet against this season. They never look like they’re going to be a particularly strong threat, yet they’re 5-3 against the spread and all five of their losses have been by four points or fewer.
The Seahawks have a few blowout wins under their belt, but only squeaked out a 23-20 win in Arizona back in Week 4.
I’ll back Arizona to keep it close once again against the Seahawks.
Pick: Cardinals +6.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
