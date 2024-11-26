Cardinals vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals lost their lead in the NFC West, losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 to fall to 6-5 and into second place in the division.
Now, they’re on the road in Week 13 against a nine-win Minnesota Vikings team that is still in the mix for the top spot in the NFC North – and the NFC altogether.
Minnesota needed overtime to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 12, but quarterback Sam Darnold came up big down the stretch to earn the Vikings their fourth straight win.
Oddsmakers have favored Minnesota at home in this matchup, just the third time all season that Kevin O’Connell’s squad has been favored at home.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my prediction as these teams turn the page from November to December in Week 13.
Cardinals vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cardinals +3.5 (-108)
- Vikings -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +154
- Vikings: -185
Total
- 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cardinals vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cardinals record: 6-5
- Vikings record: 9-2
Cardinals vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- The Vikings are 7-3-1 against the spread this season.
- Minnesota is 1-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
- Arizona is 7-4 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals are 3-1 against the spread as road underdogs this season.
- The UNDER is 7-4 in the Vikings’ 11 games this season.
- The UNDER is 6-4-1 in the Cardinals’ 11 games this season.
Cardinals vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Jalen Thompson – questionable
- Darius Robinson – questionable
Vikings Injury Report
- Josh Oliver – questionable
- Ivan Pace Jr. – questionable
- Cam Robinson – questionable
- Jay Ward – questionable
Cardinals vs. Vikings Key Players to Watch
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is having a solid season, but he hasn’t generated a ton of passing scores – throwing for just 12 in 11 games. Last week, Murray failed to lead the Cardinals a touchdown-scoring drive, but they had won four games in a row prior to that loss.
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson: Will this be a bounce-back game for star receiver Justin Jefferson? In Week 12, he was held to just two catches for 27 yards on five targets against an elite Bears pass defense. Now, he faces an Arizona squad that is 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass in the 2024 season.
Cardinals vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
If I was planning on betting side in this matchup, I’d lean with Arizona given its impressive record against the spread as a road underdog, but I’m looking to the total for my best bet in this matchup.
Minnesota has been one of the best defensive teams in the NFL, ranking No. 1 in the league in EPA/Play defensively and allowing just 197 total points – the fourth-fewest in the NFL.
Arizona hasn’t been as good defensively (24th in EPA/Play), but it does rank No. 12 in the league in scoring defense heading into this matchup.
Over the last three games for Arizona, it has easily fallen short of 45.5 combined points in each. Plus, both of these teams are hitting the UNDER at a higher rate than the OVER this season, with Minnesota hitting it in seven of 11 games.
I expect this to be a close matchup, but I’m not buying that both teams will be in the mid-to-high 20s on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 45.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.