Carlos Alcaraz/Rafael Nadal vs. Tallon Griekspoor/Wesley Koolhof Olympic Doubles Tennis Prediction and Pick

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal advanced out of the first round in their Olympic Games debut as double partners at Roland-Garros.
The 14-time champion Nadal has teamed with the 2024 superstar Alcaraz to form the most star-studded duo in Olympic doubles tennis. Can the singles stars keep their run for gold alive against former No. 1 tennis player Wesley Koolhof and his Dutch partner, No. 28 singles player Tallon Griekspoor?
Here's our full betting preview for Tuesday's doubles matchup.
Carlos Alcaraz/Rafael Nadal vs. Tallon Griekspoor/Wesley KoolhofOdds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Alcaraz/Nadal: -3.5 (-110)
- Griekspoor/Koolhof: +3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Alcaraz/Nadal: -350
- Griekspoor/Koolhof: +240
Total: N/A
Carlos Alcaraz/Rafael Nadal vs. Tallon Griekspoor/Wesley Koolhof Prediction and Pick
The Spanish duo doesn’t have much experience in a doubles setting but did navigate the sixth-seed Argentinian duo Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in straight sets with one going to a tiebreak.
The Dutch duo that Alcaraz and Nadal are set to face features a top 30 player in Griekspoor, but the pair doesn’t have much experience either in a doubles setting together. However, Koolhof is a former No. 1 doubles player back in 2022.
There are plenty of question marks entering this match as the likes of Alcaraz and Nadal aren’t your typical pair, but their opponent looked the part as the Dutch won in straight sets in the first round against an inferior duo, Fabian Marozsan and Marton Fucsovics, 6-3, 6-2.
Nadal’s fitness has been a big question entering the Olympic Games, and he was disposed of in straight sets by Novak Djokovic. While doubles may prove to be an easier load for Nadal to carry, Alcaraz did receive medical attention in his second-round matchup against (ironically) Griekspoor.
I’ll bank on some inexperience in a doubles setting for Alcaraz and Nadal and for this match to be competitive throughout.
PICK: Griekspoor/Koolhof +3.5 Games
