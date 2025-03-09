Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 9
A potential playoff matchup will take place on Sunday night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks are coming off a loss against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, and they find themselves as major home underdogs against the East’s top team.
Cleveland enters this game on a 13-game winning streak, and it has three wins over the Bucks already in the regular season by 23, two, and one point. So, this could end up as a barn burner if it resembles the two close games from earlier in the season.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on this game, including the latest odds, players to wager on in the prop market, and my game prediction.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -9 (-108)
- Bucks +9 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -380
- Bucks: +300
Total
- 237.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cavaliers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Cavs record: 53-10
- Bucks record: 36-26
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Nae’qwon Tomlin – out
- Luke Travers – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 5.5 Assists (-140)
This season, Donovan Mitchell is averaging 4.7 assists per game, and he has a tough matchup against a Bucks team that is 10th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Mitchell has failed to pick up six or more dimes in nine of his last 11 games, averaging 4.7 assists per game over that stretch. In addition to that, Mitchell is averaging just 8.7 potential assists per game this season, so his ceiling to clear this prop isn’t nearly as high as I’d like when he’s set at this lofty number.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kyle Kuzma OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
Kyle Kuzma has played well for Milwaukee since he was acquired at the trade deadline, averaging 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Kuzma has played 13 games with the Bucks (he’s started 12 of them), and he’s cleared 6.5 boards in nine of them.
The veteran forward is going to need to hit the glass against a Cleveland team that features two elite rebounders in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. I’m still buying Kuzma in this prop since he’s playing over 30 minutes a night and averaging over 10 rebound chances per game as a Buck.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
Before betting on this game, bettors are going to want to wait for the Bucks’ final injury report, as there’s a chance that a veteran like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard could sit out this matchup.
Despite that, I don’t mind grabbing the Cavs at -9 before the injury report comes out.
Cleveland has the best net rating in the NBA over its last 10 games (+15.3), and it’s won 13 games in a row. Even though the Bucks have the seventh-best net rating in the NBA over this 10-game stretch, it’s still eight points per 100 possessions worse than Cleveland.
Not only that, but the Bucks have struggled on the second night of back-to-backs this season, covering the spread in just three of 12 games.
I wouldn’t be shocked if the Cavs run away with this game after Milwaukee lost to a dreadful Orlando offense on Saturday night.
Pick: Cavs -9 (-108 at DraftKings)
