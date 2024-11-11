Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 11
The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to stay undefeated in the 2024-25 season when they take on the Chicago Bulls and Coby White on Monday night.
Cleveland had a scare on Saturday night in the second night of a back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets, but it erased a double-digit deficit in the second half to remain unbeaten.
Meanwhile, the Bulls rebounded from a loss on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves to beat the Atlanta Hawks by double digits in Atlanta.
Chicago is just 4-6 on the season, and it’s struggled against the spread as well (4-6) through 10 games.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this Monday night matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -7.5 (-110)
- Bulls +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -310
- Bulls: +250
Total
- 237 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, CHSN
- Cavs record: 11-0
- Bulls record: 4-6
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Max Strus – out
- JT Thor – out
- Luke Travers – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – out
- Zach LaVine – probable
- Adama Sanogo – out
- DJ Steward – out
- EJ Liddell – out
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Cavaliers
Darius Garland: Garland is off to a fast start this season, averaging 20.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, and he finished with 27 points in a win over Golden State and 20 in the win over the Nets. If Garland keeps scoring at a high rate, the Cavs are a tough team to beat.
Chicago Bulls
Coby White: After finishing second in the Most Improved Player award voting last season, Coby White is averaging 19.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from 3.
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
There are a lot of concerns when it comes to the Bulls in this game, even though we’re getting 7.5 points with them at home.
Chicago ranks just 24th in the NBA in offensive rating and 19th in defensive rating, and it hasn’t covered the spread at a high rate as an underdog – going 1-2 against the spread as a home dog in the 2024-25 season.
Meanwhile, the Cavs are not only winning games, they’re covering, too. Cleveland is 9-2 against the spread overall and 3-0 against the spread as a road favorite heading into Monday’s matchup.
With the Cavs fully healthy and rested after playing a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, I think they’re going to have a field day against this Chicago defense.
The Cavs have the best offensive rating in the NBA, and the Bulls have allowed the most points in the paint in the NBA so far this season. That should make things easy for Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley down low on Monday night.
I’ll lay the points with the Cavs, who should be able to improve to 12-0 on the season.
Pick: Cavs -7.5 (-110)
