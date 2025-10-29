Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 29
After losing their season opener to the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers rattled off three wins in four days, including a back-to-back sweep against the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.
Cleveland should be right back in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, although it shouldn’t have to deal with the Boston Celtics (1-3) as much in the 2025-26 season.
Boston is without Jayson Tatum (Achilles) for the foreseeable future, and it’s won just one of its first four games, knocking off the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
Jaylen Brown has played at an elite level for Boston, but the team lacks depth (and size in the frontcourt), which has made it tough on the C’s early in the season. Things won’t get any easier against the Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen frontcourt on Wednesday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s NBA action.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -3.5 (-110)
- Celtics +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -175
- Celtics: +145
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Cavs record: 3-1
- Celtics record: 1-3
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Darius Garland – out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out
- Max Strus – out
- Sam Merrill – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – probable
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Max Shulga – out
- Amari Williams – out
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown OVER 24.5 Points (-103)
Even though he had just 15 points (on only nine shots) against New Orleans, I'm buying Brown to have a bounce-back game on Wednesday. He was limited to just 24 minutes on Monday, partly because of foul trouble and the fact that Boston was up big in that game.
The Celtics star is still averaging 26.0 points per game this season while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and an impressive 47.8 percent from 3-point range. Brown has scored 25, 23, 41 and 15 points in his four games.
The C's are going to need all the points they can get from Brown to compete with the Cavs on Wednesday, and the four-time All-Star has attempted 18 or more shots in three of his four games this season.
That gives him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop, especially since Cleveland lacks elite wing defenders on its roster. The Cavs traded away Isaac Okoro in the offseason and both Max Strus and Sam Merrill are out for this game, leaving De'Andre Hunter as Cleveland's best wing in this game.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
I’m not sold on Boston as a small underdog at home, even with the Cavs down a few rotation players.
Boston is just 1-3 straight up with its lone winning coming against the Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans. The C’s have struggled mightily on the glass, and now they’re facing an elite frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley tonight.
Cleveland lost its season opener to the Knicks, but it has won three in a row, including a statement victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday.
Donovan Mitchell is off to a strong start, averaging over 30 points per game, and I expect the Cavs to outclass a Boston team that simply has no depth.
Boston is 14th in net rating this season, but this matchup does not bode well for a C’s team that is just 1-3 against the spread.
Pick: Cavs -3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
