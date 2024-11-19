Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The most anticipated matchup in the NBA on Tuesday features the 15-0 Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics in an NBA Cup Group Play game.
Cleveland is off to one of the greatest starts in NBA history, and it’s done it in an impressive fashion, covering the spread in 11 of its 15 games this season.
The Cavs have only been underdogs twice in the 2024-25 season, but they come into this matchup against Boston as five-point dogs at TD Garden.
Can Donovan Mitchell and company make yet another statement and move to 16-0 on the season? Or, is it time Boston spoils this fast start for the Cavs?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs +5 (-112)
- Celtics -5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cavs: +164
- Celtics: -198
Total
- 235 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cavaliers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Cavs record: 15-0
- Celtics record: 11-3
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Max Strus – out
- Emoni Bates – out
- Dean Wade – out
- Sam Merrill – questionable
- Caris LeVert – questionable
- Isaac Okoro – questionable
Celtics Injury Report
- Anton Watson – out
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- JD Davison – out
- Payton Pritchard – questionable
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley: Mobley had a massive playoff series against Boston with Kristaps Porzingis banged up last season, averaging 19.0 points, 11.5 rebound and 4.0 assists per game, scoring 33 in the final game of the series in Boston. Mobley is thriving under new head coach Kenny Atkinson this season, averaging 18.1 points (a career-high) and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum: Fresh off of a 24-point, 11-rebound, nine-assist game in an overtime win over Toronto, Tatum will look to have a big game against the Cavs, who may be down Okoro – their best wing defender – in this matchup. Tatum is averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The Cavs could be down several role players in this matchup with Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Sam Merrill all questionable, and they’re already down Dean Wade in this matchup.
That may come back to bite them against a deep Boston roster – even though the C’s haven’t looked great at home this season.
Boston is just 4-2 straight up at home in the 2024-25 season, but I believe this is a prime spot to back the C’s.
Cleveland has played a few close games during this win streak, and I’m not sold that it can fall behind in a game – like it did Friday in the third quarter against Chicago – and come back to beat this Boston squad.
Plus, Boston needs this win to stay alive in the NBA Cup after losing to Atlanta last week to fal to 0-1 in Cup games.
Despite Cleveland’s perfect start, it barely has a better net rating (+11.5) than Boston (+10.2) this season. I’ll trust Jayson Tatum and company to end the streak tonight.
Pick: Celtics -5 (-108)
