Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 7
The Cleveland Cavaliers are running away with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they’re massive favorites on Friday night against the struggling Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte has dropped eight games in a row and nine of its last 10, sitting above only the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference standings.
Meanwhile, the Cavs are looking to build on their 12-game winning streak, as they knocked off the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
These teams have played three times this season with the Cavs picking up wins by 10, 14 and 14 points. Things could get ugly in this matchup, as the Hornets have the worst net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games at a shocking -20.6.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -17 (-110)
- Hornets +17 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -1450
- Hornets: +850
Total
- 234 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cavaliers vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Cavs record: 52-10
- Hornets record: 14-47
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – probable
- Josh Green – probable
- Brandon Miller – out
- Mark Williams – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Nick Smith Jr. – probable
- KJ Simpson – out
- Josh Okogie – out
- Jusuf Nurkic – probable
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best Prop Bet
- Darius Garland OVER 18.5 Points (-125)
This season, Darius Garland has a pair of 25-point games against the Hornets, and he could be in line for another big game on Friday.
Garland’s scoring has been a bit down since he’s been dealing with a hip injury, but he’s still averaging 21.0 points per game – well above his prop line for this matchup. There is some risk that Garland could play limited minutes in a blowout, but the Hornets should have a higher offensive ceiling with Ball expected to play in this game.
I’ll buy low on Garland on Friday night.
Charlotte Hornets Best Prop Bet
- LaMelo Ball OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-154)
I think this line is set way too low for Ball on Friday night, as he’s averaging 5.4 rebounds per game and has picked up at least five boards in five of his last six matchups.
In fact, Ball is averaging 6.8 rebounds per game over that stretch, picking up seven, nine and 10 boards in his last three games.
If Ball plays his usual minutes on Friday, he should be in the mix for five or boards.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, these two teams rank on the complete opposite ends of the league in terms of net rating.
The Cavs have the best net rating in the NBA over that stretch (+17.3) while Charlotte has the worst (-20.6).
That sets up well for the Cavs to cover on the road here, as the Hornets have lost eight games in a row – including seven by double digits. One of those losses was a 13-point home loss to the Washington Wizards, who have the worst record in the NBA.
With the Cavs expected to play all of their starters on Friday, I can’t back the Hornets, even though they are massive dogs. Cleveland has been way too good on the offensive end this season – No. 1 in offensive rating – to trust a Charlotte team that is 29th in offensive rating and 30th in effective field goal percentage.
Pick: Cavs -17 (-110 at DraftKings)
