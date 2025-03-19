Cavaliers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 19
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a comfortable lead atop the Eastern Conference, 6.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics. With that being said, they've dropped two straight contests so would be smart to not become too complacent tonight when they take on the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings are in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference, firmly in the play-in tournament by three games. As long as they don't implode down the stretch, they should be in a good spot to have a chance at the postseason.
Let's look at the odds for tonight's East vs. West showdown.
Cavaliers vs. Kings Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Cavaliers -4.5 (-115)
- Kings +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cavaliers -210
- Kings +170
Total
- 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 19
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, FDSOH
- Cavaliers record: 56-12
- Kings record: 34-33
Cavaliers vs. Kings Injury Reports
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Not Yet Available
Kings Injury Report
- Domantas Sabonis, PF - Out
Cavaliers vs. Kings Best Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 5.5 Assists (+100) via BetMGM
Donovan Mitchell has been an assists machine lately, including recording 11 assists in the Cavaliers' recent game against the Clippers. Now, he gets to face a Kings team that allows 27.5 assists per game, eighth most in the NBA.
Cavaliers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The biggest difference maker in this game is going to be the three-point shooting of the Cavaliers against the perimeter defense of the Kings. Cleveland ranks fourth in the NBA in three-point shot rate with 45.7% of its shots coming from beyond the arc.
Tonight, the Cavaliers get to face the worst perimeter defense in the league. The Kings allow teams to shoot 38.3% from three-point land, 1% worse than any other team. That number has ballooned to 52.7% over their last three games.
That stylistic matchup is enough for enough for me to lay the points with the Cavs tonight.
Pick: Cavaliers -4.5 (-115) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.