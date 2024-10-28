Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Oct. 28
Two Eastern Conference contenders face off on Monday night at Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cleveland is off to a fast start this season, going 3-0 straight up and against the spread with wins over the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards. While that isn’t the toughest start to a season, Cleveland has handled business, winning each game by double digits.
Meanwhile, the Knicks are fresh off a bounce-back win over the Indiana Pacers at home after they were trounced on opening night by the Boston Celtics.
New York has a new look with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges on the roster while Cleveland kept its entire rotation intact from last season.
Which wins out on Monday night?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cavs +3 (-112)
- Knicks -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cavs: +120
- Knicks: -142
Total
- 222 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cavaliers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Ohio
- Cavs record: 3-0
- Knicks record: 1-1
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- JT Thor – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Max Strus – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Josh Hart – questionable
- Miles McBride – probable
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell: Through three games, Mitchell is averaging 23.3 points per game, shooting 37.5 percent from 3 and putting up 4.3 assists per night. In his last game against Washington, he had his best scoring night of the season, tallying 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field. Can he have a big game back in New York where he grew up?
New York Knicks
Karl-Anthony Towns: Towns hasn’t been asked to take a ton of shots in New York – just 20 attempts over two games – but he did have 21 points and 15 boards in the Knicks’ win over Indiana. This is an interesting matchup for Towns since Cleveland features two elite big men defenders in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
I think we could be in line for a close game on Monday night, as the Cavs have won each of their games – albeit against favorable opponents – by double digits.
Meanwhile, the Knicks have been a tough team to figure out in the betting market. They struggled defensively against Boston – and still rank 29th in defensive rating – in the opener, but then they dominated the Indiana Pacers at home on Friday.
I expect this matchup to be a closer game, as the Knicks and Cavs have played some low-scoring, hard-fought matchups over the last few seasons.
That’s what’s leading me to an UNDER in this matchup. Last season, every one of the Knicks-Cavs games went UNDER 222 total points, and the Knicks are a prime UNDER team since they play at the slowest pace in the NBA.
Cleveland is 2-1 to the OVER this season, but it scored a ton of points against Washington (135) and Toronto (136). I can’t imagine Thibodeau’s squad struggling that badly on the defensive end after the wake-up call against Boston.
Pick: UNDER 222 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.