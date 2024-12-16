Cavaliers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 16
The Cleveland Cavaliers still hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn has gotten off to a strong start this season compared to where oddsmakers expected it to bet, winning 10 of its first 25 games. That’s led to some changes on the roster, though.
Brooklyn made a major move this weekend, trading Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors – a sign that it is looking to begin the tank this season after a stronger start than many expected.
The Cavs are heavily favored on Monday – and rightfully so – but they only beat Brooklyn by five in Cleveland earlier this season.
Can the Nets, who have lost two games in a row, keep things close again even without Dennis?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -10 (-112)
- Nets +10 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -485
- Nets: +370
Total
- 219 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cavaliers vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports Ohio
- Cavs record: 22-4
- Nets record: 10-15
Cavaliers vs. Nets Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Evan Mobley – probable
- Max Strus – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Craig Porter Jr. – questionable
- Jaylon Tyson – out
Nets Injury Report
- Reece Beekman – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Jaylen Martin – out
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Tyrese Martin – questionable
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Ziaire Williams – out
Cavaliers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Evan Mobley OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-120)
Cavs big man Evan Mobley is averaging 9.1 rebounds per game this season, and now he’s facing a Brooklyn team that ranks dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Earlier this season, Mobley grabbed 16 boards in a win over the Nets, and he has nine or more boards in 15 of his 24 games, including nine of the last 10 games that he’s finished.
I expect him to roll on Monday night.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
- Cameron Johnson OVER 19.5 Points (-125)
Johnson is averaging 18.5 points per game, shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from 3 this season. He’s been extremely efficient, and now he should get all the shots he can handle with Thomas out and Schroder no longer with the franchise.
Thomas has exactly 26 points in three of his last four games, and I expect him to push 20 shots a night until the Nets get Thomas back in action. As it is, Johnson has 20 or more points 10 times already this season.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Yes, Brooklyn played a close game with the Cavs earlier this season, but the team looks a lot different at this point in the campaign.
Cam Thomas – Brooklyn’s leading scorer – is on the shelf with a hamstring injury, and now Schroder is in Golden State.
That limits Brooklyn’s scoring options against a Cavs team that ranks No. 1 in offensive rating, No. 9 in defensive rating, and No. 3 in net rating in the 2024-25 season.
The Cavs are just 4-4 as road favorites this season, but I’m not going to overthink this matchup with the Nets extremely shorthanded now – and likely going forward – in the 2024-25 season.
Pick: Cavs -10 (-112)
