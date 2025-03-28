Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 28
Friday's NBA slate will start with an Eastern Conference showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers are closing in on locking up the top seed in the conference, with the Celtics sitting five games back.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are doing their best to improve their playoff seeding as much as they can. They're currently penciled into the No. 5 spot, but are 2.0 games behind the Pacers in fourth and just a half game above the Bucks in the six spot.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this Eastern Conference matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Cavaliers -5.5 (-110)
- Pistons +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cavaliers -220
- Pistons +180
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSDET and FDSOH
- Cavaliers record: 59-14
- Pistons record: 41-32
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Evan Mobley, PF - Game Time Decision
- Ty Jrome, SG - Game Time Decision
- Jaylon Tyson, F - Game Time Decision
- Emoni Bates, F - Game Time Decision
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham, PG - Out
- Jaden Ivey, PG - Out
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Best Prop Bet
- Darius Garland OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (+100) via BetMGM
The Pistons have struggled to defend the perimeter this season. Ahead of tonight's game, they rank just 22nd in the NBA in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc and 39.0% from three-point land over their last three games. It's worth noting he reached 3+ three-pointers in all three previous games against the Pistons this season.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Instead of backing a side in this game, I'm going to take the OVER instead. The Cavaliers enter tonight's game as the best shooting team in the NBA, leading the league in effective field goal percentage at 58.0%. Meanwhile, the Pistons have been red-hot from the field lately with an eFG% of 59.7% over their last three games.
The Pistons also play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA, ranking fifth amongst all teams in possessions per game at 103.9. The Cavs are also in the top 10 at 103.3.
In a game between two hot shooting teams who also play at a fast pace, the best thing to do is to just sit back and root for points. Give me the OVER.
Pick: OVER 227.5 (-110) via BetMGM
