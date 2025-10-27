Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons picked up wins on Sunday, setting up an intriguing second night of a back-to-back on Monday in Detroit.
The Pistons dominated on the glass in a six-point win over the Boston Celtics, while the Cavs held off the Milwaukee Bucks in a five-point win on Sunday.
Cleveland failed to cover the spread (it was Cavs -6.5), but it enters this game as a slight favorite on the road.
The Cavs have been banged up to start the season with Darius Garland and Max Strus out, but De’Andre Hunter played and started on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are down Jaden Ivey, but they’ve won two games in a row after dropping their season opener to the Chicago Bulls.
Both of these teams have playoff expectations, but who has the edge on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cavs -2.5 (-115)
- Pistons +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -142
- Pistons: +120
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Cavs record: 2-1
- Pistons record: 2-1
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 27.5 Points (-108)
This season, Mitchell is averaging 30.0 points per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc for Cleveland.
With Darius Garland injured, Mitchell has been forced to handle the ball a ton on offense, leading to him taking 20 shots, nine 3-pointers and over eight free-throws per game. That’s a terrific floor for a player that has over 27.5 points in two of his three games this season.
Detroit enters this game at ninth in the NBA in defensive rating, but it allowed a huge game to Boston's Jaylen Brown (41 points) on Sunday. Mitchell is worth a look on Monday night, especially if he gets up 20-plus shots for the third time in four games.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Cavs are 2-1 to the OVER, putting up at least 230 combined points in all three of their games.
While Monday’s total is just above that number, I think we could end up seeing a high-scoring affair between these two squads. Cleveland was one of the best offenses in the NBA last season, and it’s currently 13th in the league in offensive rating and 11th in pace, putting up at least 111 points in every game.
Detroit, on the other hand, has combined for 226 or more points in all three of its games, going 1-1-1 when it comes to the total.
On the second night of a back-to-back, I wouldn’t be shocked if these teams struggle a bit on defense. The Pistons have yet to play an elite offense (Chicago, Houston, Boston) this season, yet they’ve allowed at least 111 points in every game.
This game may end up ticking up into the 120s on both sides on Monday.
Pick: OVER 231.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
