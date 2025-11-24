Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 24
Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday night in Toronto.
The Raptors, who entered Sunday’s action as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, are coming off a win against the Brooklyn Nets, their seventh win in a row.
Meanwhile, the Cavs took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and won with Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, Lonzo Ball and others out of the lineup.
It’ll be important to look at the injury reports for both teams in this game, as the Cavs have sat players on one of the ends of a back-to-back already this season.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on Monday.
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cavs -2.5 (-108)
- Raptors +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -142
- Raptors: +120
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Cavs record: 12-6
- Raptors record: 12-5
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
The Cavs may sit Darius Garland on the second night of a back-to-back, which would open more playmaking chances for Donovan Mitchell in this matchup.
The Cavs star is averaging 5.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season, clearing 10.5 rebounds and assists in seven of his 11 games this month, averaging 6.2 boards and 5.7 assists per game during that stretch.
He could be in line for a huge statistical day against a Toronto team that has given the Cavs trouble this season.
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Before betting on this game, I’d advise bettors to wait for the final injury reports for both teams.
RJ Barrett was injured for Toronto on Sunday, and the Cavs sat several rotation players in their win over the Clippers, a sign that they could do that again on Monday since it’s a back-to-back.
At this current number, I don’t mind the Raptors at +2.5 at home, where they have a +8.4 scoring margin this season. The Raptors also have wins by 11 and 13 against this Cavs team – even though Mitchell did miss the 11-point win.
Toronto has been the No. 2 team in the league in net rating over its last 10 games, and it may be undervalued as a home dog on Monday.
Pick: Raptors +2.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
