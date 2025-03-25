Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 25
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a four-game skid on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, and they’ll look to continue those winning ways on their West Coast trip with Tuesday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Mitchell won’t play in this game, as he’s been ruled out with a groin injury.
The Blazers aren’t in the mix for a play-in spot this season, but they’ve been a much-improved team since Jan. 1, winning 21 of their 40 games. Still, oddsmakers have set Shaedon Sharpe and company as home underdogs in this matchup.
Portland lost as a home dog to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, but can it get the best of a Cavs team that has stumbled a bit as of late – especially on the defensive end?
Cleveland is still in the mix for the best record in the NBA, so I don’t expect it to mail in the end of the season, especially since the No. 1 seed in the East isn’t locked up just yet.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday night’s contest.
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -6.5 (-115)
- Blazers +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -250
- Blazers: +205
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, BlazerVision
- Cavs record: 57-14
- Blazers record: 32-40
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Donovan Mitchell – out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Emoni Bates – out
- Jaylon Tyson – out
Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Dalano Banton – questionable
- Jerami Grant – doubtful
- Rayan Rupert – questionable
- Robert Williams III – out
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Darius Garland UNDER 22.5 Points (-120)
Even with Mitchell out, I’m fading Garland on Tuesday night.
The Cavs guard is averaging just 17.4 points per game in 14 games since the All-Star break while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from 3.
On top of that, he’s cleared 22.5 points just one time in that 14-game stretch. Garland should get a few more looks with Mitchell sidelined, but he’s scored 13, 30 and 20 points in three games without Mitchell since the break.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Toumani Camara OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
This season, the Cavs are just 17th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, and they’ve struggled defending from deep during their recent skid.
Camara, who has been a key rotation piece for Portland, has made at least two 3-pointers in five straight games, shooting 50.0 percent from deep on 6.4 attempts per game over that stretch.
He’s a steal at this number on Tuesday, especially since he’s shooting a solid 37.8 percent from 3 for the season.
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
This season, Portland is 20-11 against the spread as a home underdog, and now it gets a shot at a Cleveland team that is down its best player on Tuesday night.
The Cavs have struggled a bit as of late, snapping a four-game skid on Sunday, so I’m not sold on them running away with Tuesday’s game with Mitchell out.
Cleveland has actually slipped out of the top-10 in the league in net rating over its last 10 games, and Darius Garland has struggled since the All-Star break, shooting just 38.6 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from 3.
So, I’m not sold on him picking up the slack tonight with Mitchell on the bench.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Blazers hang around in this game, as they’ve won four of their last five, including impressive victories over Denver and Memphis.
Pick: Blazers +6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
