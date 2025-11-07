Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
This year’s second round of NBA Cup group stage games is here. The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Friday as 13.5-point road favorites. Cleveland’s backcourt is looking much healthier than it was when the Cavs lost their first tournament matchup of the season to the Toronto Raptors, so the Wizards have their work cut out for them.
Darius Garland made his 2025-26 debut on Wednesday after returning from a toe injury. While he had a rough shooting night, Cleveland is at its best when he and Donovan Mitchell are together. Washington is still finding its way amid its rebuild and will likely have to put together one of its best performances of the year to challenge the visitors.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cavaliers: -13.5 (-112)
- Wizards: +13.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cavaliers: -850
- Wizards: +575
Total
- 241.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Monumental Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
- Cavaliers: 5-3
- Wizards record: 1-7
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Cavaliers Injury Report
- De’Andre Hunter – probable
- Lonzo Ball – out
- Max Strus – out
- Dean Wade – out
- Chris Livingtson – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell Over 26.5 points (-109)
Mitchell isn’t letting up on his offensive aggression. He’s averaging a career-high 31.9 points per game through eight contests and scored 46 points in Garland’s first game back from injury. Garland is still finding his rhythm and there’s no reason to go away from Mitchell when he’s shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three while attempting 18.9 shots per outing. Take the over on one to the NBA’s most efficient volume scorers so far this season. Especially against the league’s worst scoring defense.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Washington’s record against the spread matches its record straight up. The Wizards have only covered in the lone game they’ve won this season despite entering three games as double-digit underdogs.
Cleveland’s 2-6 record against the spread isn’t impressive either, but it is a little deceiving. The Cavaliers haven’t been able to start Garland, Mitchell, De’Andre Hunter, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in a game yet this year. That’s about to change.
Take Cleveland against the spread in the first game where it’s able to give us a first look at its preferred starting group.
Pick: Cavaliers -13.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
