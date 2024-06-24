Cavs' NBA Championship Odds Remain Static Following Reported Kenny Atkinson Hire
The Cleveland Cavaliers have found their replacement for J.B. Bickerstaff, as The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Monday that they are hiring Kenny Atkinson as their next head coach.
Atkinson was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons, ending in the 2019-20 season before taking assistant coaching jobs with the Los Angeles Clippers (2020-21 season) and Golden State Warriors (the past three seasons).
Atkinson and James Borrego were the finalists for the Cavs' head coaching job this offseason. Borrego is the associate head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans and was also a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching opening before they hired J.J. Redick.
Cleveland made the second round of the playoffs last season under Bickerstaff, but it was knocked out by the eventual-champion Boston Celtics in five games. Jarrett Allen did not play in that series for Cleveland, and star guard Donovan Mitchell missed the final two games of the series with a calf injury.
Cleveland entered this offseason with +4000 odds to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook, but a lot of that will hedge on Mitchell's decision on his extension this offseason.
The All-Star guard could extend his deal with the Cavs this offseason, but if he chooses not tom he'd be under contract for just the 2024-25 season with a player option for the 2025-26 campaign. That could force the Cavs to consider trading him, as they'd risk losing him for nothing next offseason if he doesn't extend his deal.
Mitchell, who averaged 26.6 points per game last season, could shift Cleveland's title odds with his decision. The Cavs are in the middle of the market -- behind the Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference -- in the odds to win the Finals next season.
While the Atkinson hire could have been made with Mitchell's future in mind, oddsmakers are moving the Cavs' line just yet.
Here's a full look at the odds to win the title in the 2024-25 campaign.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +900
- Milwaukee Bucks: +950
- Dallas Mavericks: +1000
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1400
- New York Knicks: +1600
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3000
- Miami Heat: +3500
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4500
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +9000
- Atlanta Hawks: +12000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Houston Rockets: +20000
- Chicago Bulls: +60000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
