Celtics' 2026 NBA Finals Odds Take Minor Hit Following Jaylen Brown's Knee Surgery
Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown reportedly underwent surgery on his right knee and is expected to be ready for training camp ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Brown played the end of the 2024-25 season on a torn meniscus, and it appears that the C's star is having a procedure to fix his knee issue to make sure he's ready to go for next season.
While this seems like a good sign for Boston's outlook next season, oddsmakers aren't so sure.
The Celtics dropped to +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Finals next season after originally opening at +1800. With Jayson Tatum dealing with a ruptured Achilles and expected to miss most -- if not all -- of next season, the C's are just 10th in the odds to win the Finals.
Brown is likely going to carry a major load for Boston in the 2025-26 season, if he remains with the team. The C's are expected to make some moves to get under the second apron this offseason, and it's possible the franchise could entertain trading Brown for the right price.
However, that may have gotten trickier now that the C's star is facing a recovery from this surgery.
Last season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, and the season before he won the Finals MVP for Boston.
Even though Brown is expected to be ready to the start of the 2025-26 season, it's clear oddsmakers are starting to cool on the C's in the futures market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.