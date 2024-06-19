Celtics' Odds to Win Back-to-Back NBA Championships (Boston Favored in NBA Finals Odds)
Will the Boston Celtics become the first team to repeat as NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors did it with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green?
Oddsmakers sure seem to think they have a great chance.
Boston dominated in the playoffs in the 2023-24 season, going 16-3 and winning every series in five or fewer games to win its first title since 2008. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company made quick work of the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals, taking a 3-0 series lead before closing things out on Monday in five games.
With DraftKings Sportsbook releasing its opening odds for the NBA Finals, Boston clocks in at +290 -- the only team with shorter than 8/1 odds to win it all. The Denver Nuggets (+800), Oklahoma City Thunder (+850), Minnesota Timberwolves (+900) and Milwaukee Bucks (+950) are the only teams that have shorter than 10/1 odds to capture the title next season.
So, just how good of a chance does Boston have to repeat?
Based on implied probability, Boston has a 25.64 percent chance (!!) to win the title in the 2024-25 campaign. Denver, the No. 2 choice in the odds, has just an 11.11 percent chance.
It makes sense that the C's are favored, as nearly every single player in their rotation is under contract for the 2024-25 season. The only player that Boston may have to worry about is Derrick White, who is eligible for an extension beyond the 2024-25 season this offseason. Sam Hauser is also a free agent, but it would be surprising to see him being too highly priced for Boston to bring back.
If this Celtics roster stays healthy, it should be one of the best teams in basketball once again in the 2024-25 season. The C's finished No. 1 in the league in record and net rating on their way to their 18th title in franchise history
Here's how the entire NBA Finals odds market looks entering the offseason.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +900
- Milwaukee Bucks: +950
- Dallas Mavericks: +1000
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1400
- New York Knicks: +1600
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3000
- Miami Heat: +3500
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4500
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +9000
- Atlanta Hawks: +12000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Houston Rockets: +20000
- Chicago Bulls: +40000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
