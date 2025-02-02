Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 2
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers renew their rivalry on Sunday night, but Boston is heavily favored to pick up a win in Philly.
Joel Embiid and Paul George are both out, making the Sixers a much different team to watch than the one that upset Boston on Christmas Day.
The C’s are coming off a close win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, where star Jayson Tatum hit a game-winning jumper to avoid a potential upset at home.
The Sixers – even though they lost to the Denver Nuggets on Friday – have won four of their last five and are back in the mix for a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on this rivalry matchup, including the latest odds, player props and predictions for Celtics vs. 76ers.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -11 (-110)
- 76ers +11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -575
- 76ers: +425
Total
- 223 (Over -112/Under -108)
Celtics vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Celtics record: 34-15
- 76ers record: 19-28
Celtics vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Baylor Scheierman – out
- Anton Watson – out
- JD Davison – out
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – out
- KJ Martin – out
- Pete Nance – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Jeff Dowtin Jr. – out
- Andre Drummond – questionable
- Caleb Martin – questionable
Celtics vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
Jaylen Brown isn’t having his best 3-point shooting season (32.2 percent from deep), but he’s cleared 1.5 made 3s in five of his last eight games.
The Sixers are just 22nd in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, and JB knocked down three shots from deep in his last game. I think he’s a solid bet at this number after knocking down 3-of-6 3s against the Sixers on Christmas Day.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 6.5 Assists (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tyrese Maxey may be undervalued when it comes to his assists prop:
Joel Embiid and Paul George are still out for the Philadelphia 76ers, meaning we’ll get another night of high-usage basketball from star guard Tyrese Maxey.
Maxey is averaging 7.4 assists per game over his last seven games, clearing this prop six times. On top of that, the one-time All-Star is playing 38.7 minutes per night and averaging 11.3 potential assists per game over that stretch.
Maxey should have the ball in his hands a ton against Boston, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the C’s try to force the ball out of his hands – which could lead to a few more assist chances. Given Maxey’s ever-expanding role, he’s a solid bet at even money to clear this number.
Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
The Sixers have been covering the spread at a high rate even with Embiid and George out, winning four of their last five heading into this game.
Meanwhile, Boston has really struggled against the spread as a double-digit favorite, and it’s just 10-11-1 against the spread when favored on the road.
The potential return of Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin would certainly raise the ceiling of the Sixers in this matchup, and it’s worth noting that Boston has covered the spread just four times in its last 12 matchups.
With Philly sitting as a double-digit underdog, I’ll take the points on Sunday.
Pick: Sixers +11 (-110)
