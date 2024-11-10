Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Nov. 10 (Boston undervalued)
For the second time this season, the Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks, who are off to a horrible start this season.
Milwaukee is just 2-7 after a blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Friday, and it dropped the first meeting between these teams by 11 points in Boston.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are doing all that they can, but this Bucks roster has some serious depth concerns – especially defensively.
With Khris Middleton still out after offseason ankle surgeries, the Bucks don’t have an immediate fix to turn things around.
On the Boston side, it is 8-2 on the season after beating Brooklyn in a close game – that went to overtime – on Friday. However, All-Star Jaylen Brown (hip, questionable) may make his return this afternoon.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, and my best bet for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Celtics vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -4 (-112)
- Bucks +4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -185
- Bucks: +154
Total
- 228 (Over -112/Under -108)
Celtics vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 10
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Celtics record: 8-2
- Bucks record: 2-7
Celtics vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
- JD Davison – out
- Luke Kornet – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
- Baylor Scheiermann – out
- Jaden Springer – questionable
- Anton Watson – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Khris Middleton – out
- Gary Trent Jr. – questionable
- Andre Jackson Jr. – questionable
- Ryan Rollins – probable
Celtics vs. Bucks Key Players to Watch
Boston Celtics
Payton Pritchard: One of the top players in the odds to win Sixth Man of the Year, Prichard is averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 41.3 percent from 3 for the Celtics. He torched the Bucks for 28 points (8-for-12 from 3) in their first meeting this season.
Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard: Bucks star Damian Lillard has gotten off to a strong start this season, averaging 27.3 points per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3. Despite Dame’s strong play, the Bucks haven’t been able to stack wins with some poor play across the rest of the roster (outside of Giannis).
Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
In my NBA column – Peter’s Points – where I share my favorite bets of the day, I broke down why Boston may be undervalued on the road on Sunday:
The Boston Celtics upgraded star Jaylen Brown (hip) to questionable for this game, and he made the trip with the team to Milwaukee.
I’m hedging that Brown will suit up in this matchup, and even if he doesn’t Milwaukee has been downright awful in the 2024-25 season.
The Bucks were blown out by the Knicks on Friday, and they sit at just 2-7 on the season with their only wins coming against a shorthanded Philly team and the Utah Jazz.
The Bucks are also just 3-6 against the spread while Boston is 5-5, winning games by an average margin of 11.0 points per game.
Boston has the No. 4 net rating in the NBA while Milwaukee is just 21st, and the return of Brown would certainly raise the C’s ceiling in this matchup. Brown had 30 in the first meeting between these teams – an 11-point Boston win.
This is a solid price to back the C’s at on Sunday.
Pick: Celtics -4 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.