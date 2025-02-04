Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 4
The two top teams in the Eastern Conference face off on Tuesday night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics.
Boston won the first meeting between these teams, but the Cavs bounced back and took the last matchup.
Both of the previous matchups were decided by four or fewer points, so we should be in line for another barnburner on Tuesday.
Cleveland has rebounded for a rough stretch to finish January, winning four games in a row.
Boston is trying to catch the Cavs in the East, but it is five games back in the win column alone already this season. Still, the C’s just need to get into the playoffs in the eyes of oddsmakers, as they are the favorite in the East to win the title.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics +2 (-115)
- Cavs -2 (-105)
Moneyline
- Celtics: +110
- Cavs: -130
Total
- 237.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Celtics vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Celtics record: 35-15
- Cavs record: 40-9
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Anton Watson – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Isaac Okoro – out
- JT Thor – out
- Dean Wade – out
- Luke Travers – out
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
I’m going back to the well with this prop for Jaylen Brown – who has made multiple shots from beyond the arc in five of his last seven games.
While Brown has not shot the 3 well this season overall (32.1 percent), he may need to take a few more than usual against an elite Cleveland offense tonight. On top of that, Brown made 2-of-7 shots from deep in his lone matchup with the Cavs earlier this season. He’s averaging 2.0 made 3s per game as well.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Max Strus OVER 7.5 Points (-130)
Max Strus has been an issue for Boston in the past, and he’s cleared 7.5 points in five straight games, averaging 8.1 points per game for the season.
With Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade out tonight, Strus and Caris LeVert will have bigger roles for the Cavs on the wing. Strus is shooting an impressive 38.6 percent from 3 since joining the start lineup this season.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
While it’s not ideal that arguably the Cavs’ best wing defender – Okoro – won’t play against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, I lean with Cleveland to win this matchup.
These teams have split their first two matchups this season – the home team won both – and Cleveland has been elite as a home favorite (18-9 against the spread).
The C’s have been road dogs just twice this season, losing both games and failing to cover in each, and they haven’t exactly played great basketball as of late. Boston has covered the spread in just six of 17 games since the start of the new year, and it is behind the Cavs in offensive, defensive and net rating over their last 10 games.
Now, Boston is still in the top 10 in the league in all of those categories over this stretch, but the C’s have had games (especially recently against New Orleans and Philly) where things have been much closer than they needed to bet.
I don’t think Boston can get away with a sluggish start against the NBA’s best squad (record wise) so far this season.
Pick: Cavs Moneyline (-130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.