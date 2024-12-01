Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 1
The game of the night in the NBA takes place in Cleveland, as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is on the line when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics.
Boston is a one-point favorite on Sunday, as it looks to take down the Cavs for the second time in the 2024-25 season.
However, the C’s have listed Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis as questionable on the front end of a back-to-back – Boston plays Miami tomorrow – a sign that someone will sit in this game against Cleveland.
The Cavs started the 2024-25 season with a 15-0 record, but they’ve gone just 2-3 since, losing to Boston and Atlanta (twice) over their last five games.
Can Kenny Atkinson’s squad turn things around as a home underdog on Sunday night?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch for player props and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -1 (-112)
- Cavs +1 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -118
- Cavs: -102
Total
- 234 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 1
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Celtics record: 16-3
- Cavs record: 17-3
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Al Horford – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Derrick White – questionable
- Anton Watson – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Max Strus – out
- JT Thor – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Dean Wade – out
Celtics vs. Cavs Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
After a slow start to the season shooting the ball, Jaylen Brown is now shooting 33.9 percent from deep and has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in four straight.
Over that four-game stretch, Brown has attempted 40 total 3s, making 17 of them. He did shoot just 2-for-7 from 3 against Cleveland earlier this season, but the usage is there for the All-Star wing, who is starting to heat up from beyond the arc.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley Double-Double (-115)
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has thrived against the Boston Celtics dating back to last season’s playoffs, and this could be an extra favorable matchup for him on Sunday.
Boston has listed big men Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis both as questionable for this matchup – as the C’s are playing the front end of a back-to-back. Last season, the Celtics would split these games with Horford and KP, meaning one would play the front end and the other would play the back end of the back-to-back.
So, Boston is likely going to need Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman Sr. and Luke Kornet to fill in some minutes down low.
Mobley already has a double-double against Boston this season (22 points, 11 rebounds on Nov. 19), and he’s picked up a double-double in five of his last six games and nine total games this season.
There’s only been one occasion where Mobley failed to score 10 points this season, and he’s averaging 18.2 points and 9.3 boards per game in the 2024-25 campaign.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Yes, Boston won the first matchup between these teams.
Yes, Cleveland has not looked great over the last five games.
However, the C’s may be the team that is shorthanded in Sunday’s matchup depending upon the status of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.
The last time these teams played, Cleveland was without Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, Max Strus and Isaac Okoro. Now, Okoro and LeVert are back in the lineup, which should give Kenny Atkinson some more matchups to use against this tough Boston starting lineup.
The Cavs also lost that game by just three points on the road, and they’re 10-1 straight up at home this season.
Boston is rolling with Kristaps Porzingis back in the lineup, but since it’ll at least be down one rotation player tonight, I’ll side with the Cavs as home dogs.
Pick: Cavs Moneyline (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
