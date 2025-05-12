Celtics vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 4 (Bet on Mikal Bridges, Derrick White)
The Boston Celtics have held a 20-point lead in all three of their games against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, yet they’re down 2-1 in the series.
Go figure.
That makes it a little tougher than I’d like when it comes to betting on a side in this matchup, so why not consider some player props?
Jalen Brunson has been a great target in one market for the Knicks all postseason, and Mikal Bridges and Derrick White both could be undervalued in a massive Game 4.
White has been a constant scoring presence for Boston in these playoffs, and I’d back him to keep that going on Monday.
Here’s a full breakdown of the best props for this Eastern Conference battle.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Knicks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Derrick White OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (+100)
- Mikal Bridges OVER 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (-145)
Derrick White OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
White has taken a ton of shots from the field in this series, attempting 18 in Game 1, 17 in Game 2 and 10 in Game 3. He’s scored at least 17 points in every game.
White is also taking a ton of shots from deep, averaging 11 shots from beyond the arc per game in this matchup. With Jayson Tatum struggling at times, the C’s have relied on White to pick up some slack on offense.
If he’s going to keep getting double-digit attempts from the field – and in some games from 3 – he’s hard to fade at this number.
Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brunson is a great bet at even money in this market:
The Knicks have played nine games in the playoffs, and Brunson has at least seven dimes in eight of them.
He only fell short of this line in Game 1 against Boston, and he’s averaging 7.6 assists per game in the playoffs. Last postseason, Brunson upped his assist total as well, averaging 7.5 per game.
After averaging a career-high 7.3 assists per game in the regular season, Brunson has done a good job of moving the ball out of double teams this postseason. Overall, he’s averaging 12.9 potential assists per game.
The Knicks have struggled offensively in this series, posting an offensive rating that is just over 100, but Brunson has not been deterred in this market. He’s a great bet at even money in Game 4.
Mikal Bridges OVER 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (-145)
Bridges is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in the playoffs, but he’s cleared this line with ease in two of his three games against Boston.
Bridges finished with 13 rebounds and assists in Game 1 and 12 in Game 2, the third and fourth times this postseason that he’s cleared 7.5 rebounds and assists.
The Knicks do-it-all wing is going to play a ton of minutes, and he’s averaging 5.0 potential assists and 8.6 rebound chances per game. This line may be a little too low given how well Bridges has performed on the glass – and as a passer – in this series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.