Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 24
Two Eastern Conference playoff contenders face off on Friday night in New York, as Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks look to build on a 1-0 start to the season against the Boston Celtics.
Boston is coming off a tough loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, as it blew a lead in the final minutes, losing by one. Boston is facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) out and Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis all no longer with the team.
Still, oddsmakers had them favored to make the playoffs entering the 2025-26 season.
Meanwhile, the Knicks are one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, and they turned in a strong performance in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers – even with Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson out.
Karl-Anthony Towns also revealed after the win that he’s playing through a Grade 2 quad strain. New York is already a little banged up, but it is favored at home in this matchup.
Let’s dive into the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Celtics vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics +6.5 (-110)
- Knicks -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: +230
- Knicks: -285
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 24
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Celtics record: 0-1
- Knicks record: 1-0
Celtics vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Luka Garza – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
- Josh Hart – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- OG Anunoby – probable
Celtics vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
Note: These player prop suggestions were written before prop lines were released and are based on past player performance.
- Jalen Brunson OVER Points
Brunson failed to hit the OVER on his points prop on Wednesday night, but his usage was massive for the Knicks. The star guard scored 23 points on 5-of-18 shooting (1-for-9 from 3) and took 13 free throws, making 12 of them.
While the shot wasn’t there for Brunson in the opener, he’s long been an efficient scorer, shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3 last season.
Now, he takes on a Boston team that has very little guard depth and just allowed Tyrese Maxey (40 points) and VJ Edgecombe (34 points) to absolutely torch them in the opener.
Brunson should have a field day against Boston’s new-look defense, especially if the Knicks are shorthanded again with Towns, Hart and Robinson all dealing with injuries.
Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Knicks’ opening night win over the Cavs was an up-and-down affair, as they led by as many as 17 in the early third quarter but eventually ended up tied heading into the fourth. However, New York was eventually able to pull away against a shorthanded Cavs team, and I expect a similar result on Friday night.
Boston simply doesn’t have a lot of depth after Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White, and it struggled to keep Philly’s guards in check on Wednesday.
The Knicks are a better team on paper – especially if Towns plays – and the C’s lack an interior presence on defense to deal with him, OG Anunoby and Brunson in the paint.
New York easily covered as a home underdog in the opener, and I think it can win this game by a couple of possessions. The C’s have very little margin for error this season, and that was evident in their blown lead on Wednesday night.
Pick: Knicks -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.