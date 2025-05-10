Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 3
The New York Knicks have shocked the NBA in the Eastern Conference semifinals by taking back-to-back games in Boston against Jayson Tatum and the defending champion Boston Celtics.
Now, New York heads home for Game 3 on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 series lead and a chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead. In NBA history, road teams that win the first two games of a playoff series go on to win the matchup 95 percent of the time.
Can Boston buck the trend? It’ll all start in Game 3, where the Celtics are favored on the road. Oddsmakers have not deviated from Boston, setting the C’s at -120 to win the series and +310 to win the NBA Finals despite falling behind 0-2 in the series.
Can New York protect home court against one of the best road teams in the NBA?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, player props to bet and my prediction for Game 3.
Celtics vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics -5 (-110)
- Knicks +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -198
- Knicks: +164
Total
- 204.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 10
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Knicks lead 2-0
Celtics vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
Knicks Injury Report
Celtics vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jayson Tatum OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+100)
So far this postseason, Tatum has 14 or more rebounds in four of his six games, including both games against the Knicks.
In fact, Tatum had 16 rebounds in Game 1 and 14 rebounds in Game 2, clearing this prop with ease after grabbing 10 boards early in the first half. He’s averaging 17.5 rebound chances per game in the playoffs, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
With Kristaps Porzingis battling an illness and Tatum playing a lot of defense on Karl-Anthony Towns, the C’s forward should lead the team on the glass in Game 3.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (+100)
This postseason, Brunson has seven or more assists in seven of his eight games, averaging 7.6 assists per game.
When it comes to potential assists, Brunson has a solid floor, as he’s averaging 12.9 potential assists per game.
New York’s offense runs through its star guard, and the C’s have attempted to get the ball out of his hands to force others to beat them. Even though the Knicks shot poorly as a team in Game 2 (Brunson included), the star guard still had seven dimes.
He’s a steal at this price in Game 3.
Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The first two games in this series have been extremely low-scoring, as the Knicks and Celtics combined for just 213 points in an overtime matchup in Game 1 and 181 points in Game 2.
These teams are No. 3 and No. 4 in defensive rating this postseason, and the C’s have played at one of the slower paces in the league. The Knicks have picked up the pace in the playoffs (sixth in the NBA), but they finished 26th in the league in pace during the regular season.
Boston could flip this total by finally having a strong shooting game, but after watching back-to-back defensive slogs, I think the UNDER is the best bet in game 4.
New York would rather slow the pace to limit Boston’s explosive offense, and both teams have had major scoring droughts in this series (Boston in the fourth quarter of Game 2, New York in the first quarter of Game 2).
I wouldn't be shocked to see this game be a race to 100 – if either team ends up getting there.
In the first round, all five of Boston’s games finished with 209 or fewer points while the Knicks had two that finished short of 204.5.
Pick: UNDER 204.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
