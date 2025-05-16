Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 6
Can the Boston Celtics force a winner-take-all Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals?
After falling behind 3-1 against the New York Knicks in the second round, and losing Jayson Tatum (Achilles) for the rest of the season and likely a good part of next season, Boston stormed back to win Game 5 at home on Wednesday night.
Boston dominated in the second half, and Jaylen Brown and Derrick White both put together huge scoring games. Joe Mazzulla also may have found something by benching Kristaps Porzingis for Luke Kornet, who made a major defensive impact against New York.
In Game 6 on Friday, the Knicks are set as slight favorites to win the game and the series. New York struggled in the second half of Game 5 on offense, and Jalen Brunson fouled out early in the fourth quarter, ending all hopes of a New York comeback.
The Knicks have seen their NBA Finals odds fluctuate after winning Game 4 but then losing Game 5, but they would have home court in the Eastern Conference Finals if they are able to advance.
Here’s a breakdown of this Game 6 matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction.
Celtics vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics +2.5 (-110)
- Knicks -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: +114
- Knicks: -135
Total
- 209.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 16
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Knicks lead 3-2
Celtics vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jayson Tatum -- out
Knicks Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa -- questionable
Celtics vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown UNDER 39.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Jaylen Brown was terrific in Game 5, putting up 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting, eight rebounds and 12 assists to pace the C’s.
It was far and away his best game this postseason, and it was the second time that he cleared 39.5 points, rebounds and assists.
While Brown will have a bigger role with Tatum out – especially as a playmaker – I’m not buying him to clear this line again in Game 6. Brown has been solid on the glass (7.2 boards per game in the playoffs), but he only has one game (Game 5 of this series) with more than five assists. Overall, he’s averaging just 3.7 assists per game in the playoffs.
That number will likely increase, but I don’t think it does to the tune of Brown combining for 20 rebounds and assists like he did in Game 5. That really swung this prop for him, and unless he has a 30-point game, I’m not sold on him clearing this line on the road.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m still backing this Brunson prop in Game 6:
For those that have been following the column in this series, you know that I’ve loved this number for Brunson.
Not only is the Knicks guard averaging well over seven assists per game in the playoffs, but he set a career-high in assists per game (7.3) in the regular season.
Plus, Brunson has seven or more assists in nine of his 11 games in the postseason. While the star guard finished with just six assists in Game 5, he was crushed by foul trouble, sitting out the last several minutes of the game and several minutes at the end of the third quarter after picking up his fifth foul.
Brunson fouled out and played by far his lowest minutes total of the postseason, yet he still managed to pick up six assists. I’m buying a bounce-back showing from the All-NBA guard at home in Game 6.
Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
I think there’s a very real chance that there is a Game 7 in this series, especially if Boston’s defense plays like it did in the second half of Game 5.
Kornet was massive in that matchup, blocking seven shots and walling off the paint all game long.
Meanwhile, the Knicks have shown all postseason long that they’re going to play a ton of close games. In fact, two of New York’s wins in this series are by three and one point. So, I wouldn’t be shocked if Boston ends up covering the number in a game that goes down to the wire on Friday night.
During the regular season, the C’s were 8-2 straight up without Tatum (albeit not all against great opponents). Brown, White, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford have a ton of experience in huge playoff games, and the Knicks showed a serious lack of urgency in Game 5, allowing Boston to hit over 20 3-pointers – and get a ton of open looks.
While that may not carry into Madison Square Garden, we’ve seen Boston get up by 20 or more points in four of the five games in this series. I wouldn’t be shocked if the C’s give the Knicks trouble in Game 6.
Pick: Celtics +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.