Celtics vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 3 (Predictions for Wagner, Banchero and White)
The defending champion Boston Celtics are up 2-0 in the first round against the Orlando Magic, and they’re favored to take a 3-0 series lead on Friday night.
While I’m buying Boston to win this series pretty easily, there are a couple of Orlando Magic players – including Paolo Banchero – that I believe are worth betting on in Game 3.
Here’s a full breakdown of my favorite props for this Eastern Conference matchup.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Magic
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Franz Wagner UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+124)
- Paolo Banchero OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
- Derrick White OVER 15.5 Points (-115)
Franz Wagner UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+124)
Magic forward Franz Wagner is averaging 24.0 points per game in his series against Boston, but he’s shooting just 2-for-13 from beyond the arc.
I don’t see that improving, as Wagner has been displaying an ugly hitch in his jump shot, and Boston is content with leaving him open from 3.
While that may seem like I’m playing with fire in this market – especially since Wagner is attempting a lot of 3s – he has not been a good shooter in the last two seasons.
Wagner shot just 28.1 percent from deep last season, and he was 29.5 percent from 3 in the 2024-25 regular season. In his playoff career, Wagner’s numbers drop even further, as he’s shooting just 23.4 percent from deep in nine games.
Paolo Banchero OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
The main bright spot for Orlando, Banchero has been dominant in this series, averaging 34.0 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3.
Banchero has attempted 52 total shots in the playoffs, taking at least 25 in each game. This is after he shot nearly 22 times per game in the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.
As long as Banchero’s usage remains this high, he’s a must bet – especially at home. The C’s haven’t had an answer for Banchero in this series, and the Magic star is averaging more points per game at home this season than on the road while shooting better from the field and from 3.
Derrick White OVER 15.5 Points (-115)
Derrick White is having a great series for Boston, taking 18 and 14 shots in his first two games, averaging 23.5 points per game.
With Tatum banged up, White should have a bigger role in the offense regardless in Game 3, and he’s cleared this line in both games in this series. Not only that, but White finished the regular season averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3.
Even against an elite Orlando defense, White has shot the ball too well to open the postseason to pass up at this discounted number.
