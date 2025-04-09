Celtics vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
A preview for a potential first-round playoff matchup takes place on Wednesday night, as the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics take on the play-in tournament-bound Orlando Magic.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for both teams, as Boston won in New York against the New York Knicks on Tuesday while the Magic won against the Atlanta Hawks.
Orlando is now the No. 7 seed in the East with Tuesday’s win against Atlanta, and it has a two-game lead on that spot with three games to play.
These teams have split their two matchups this season, but with Boston locked into the postseason and looking to rest players down the stretch, there’s a chance Orlando could pick up an upset win.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, player props to bet and my prediction.
Celtics vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics +6.5 (-110)
- Magic -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: +210
- Magic: -258
Total
- 206 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
- Celtics record: 59-20
- Magic record: 39-40
Celtics vs. Magic Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Magic Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Celtics vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
This season, Wagner is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game (10.5 per night), and he’s cleared 9.5 rebounds and assists in 10 of his last 11 games, averaging 6.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per night over that stretch.
He’s undervalued in this market, especially since this game matters a whole lot more to the Magic than it does to Boston.
Celtics vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
The Celtics have yet to release an injury report for Wednesday's matchup, but after Jayson Tatum and Derrick White played over 40 minutes in the overtime win over the Knicks, one has to think that the C’s will rest some players tonight.
After the Cavs beat the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, Boston does not have a path to the No. 1 seed in the East, sitting four games back with three to play. So, the C’s are locked in as the No. 2 with nothing to theoretically play for over the season’s final few days.
Meanwhile, the Magic are on the brink of clinching the No. 7 seed in the East, and they’ll likely have more players in action on the second night of a back-to-back.
Orlando has already beaten Boston this season, and it has been playing much better as of late, winning three games in a row and seven of its last 10 matchups. On top of that, the Magic are an impressive 16-11 against the spread when favored at home.
These odds suggest that Boston won’t have some of its top players in action, and if that ends up being the case, Orlando is a must bet on Wednesday.
Pick: Magic -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
