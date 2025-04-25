Celtics vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 3
No Jayson Tatum, no problem for the defending champion Boston Celtics, who took a 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
Boston has a quick turnaround on Friday for Game 3 of the first round, and the C’s are favored on the road despite Tatum being listed as doubtful.
Orlando has not scored enough to keep up in this series, even though Paolo Banchero has turned in back-to-back 30-point games.
The C’s have shown that they have the depth to win without their best player, and Jaylen Brown looked like his NBA Finals MVP self in Game 2 – a positive sign for Boston’s long-term outlook.
Can the C’s take a commanding 3-0 series lead on Friday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Celtics vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics -4.5 (-112)
- Magic +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -192
- Magic: +160
Total
- 197.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Celtics vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Boston leads 2-0
Celtics vs. Magic Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Jayson Tatum – doubtful
Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Celtics vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 15.5 Points (-115)
Derrick White is having a great series for Boston, taking 18 and 14 shots in his first two games, averaging 23.5 points per game.
With Tatum banged up, White should have a bigger role in the offense regardless in Game 3, and he’s cleared this line in both games in this series. Not only that, but White finished the regular season averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3.
Even against an elite Orlando defense, White has shot the ball too well to open the postseason to pass up at this discounted number.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
The main bright spot for Orlando, Banchero has been dominant in this series, averaging 34.0 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3.
Banchero has attempted 52 total shots in the playoffs, taking at least 25 in each game. This is after he shot nearly 22 times per game in the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.
As long as Banchero’s usage remains this high, he’s a must bet – especially at home. The C’s haven’t had an answer for Banchero in this series, and the Magic star is averaging more points per game at home this season than on the road while shooting better from the field and from 3.
Celtics vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Tatum did not play in Game 2 in Boston due to a wrist injury, but the C’s were still able to hang on and pick up a nine-point win behind a strong showing from All-Star Jaylen Brown.
Kristaps Porzingis (head) left the game briefly to have a cut attended to, but he should be good to go for Game 3 in Orlando. Tatum, on the other hand, may not be a guarantee to play.
Still, I like Boston as a 5.5-point favorite on the road.
Orlando does not have the offensive firepower to keep up with Boston’s attack, even though Banchero has been dominant in this series.
On top of that Orlando has really struggled in the 2025 season when set as a home underdog, going 4-8-1 against the spread.
This line could move in Boston’s favor if Tatum does end up playing, so I’ll gladly back the Celtics early for this Game 3 matchup.
Pick: Celtics -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
