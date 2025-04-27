Celtics vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 4
Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic aren’t going to go quietly in the first round of the playoffs, as they took Game 3 at home over the defending champion Boston Celtics on Friday night.
Now, Orlando is set as a home underdog once again in Game 4, even though Jrue Holiday is out for Boston and Jaylen Brown is questionable.
Jayson Tatum returned from a wrist injury in Game 3, putting up 36 points and nine rebounds in the Boston loss, and he appears to be good to go for Game 4 since the C’s have not listed him on their injury report for Sunday’s game.
Orlando has struggled offensively in this series, but it showed why it had the No. 2 defense in the NBA in the regular season on Friday, holding Boston to just 93 points. Can Jamahl Mosley’s squad turn in a repeat performance to even the series?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Game 4.
Celtics vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -7 (-110)
- Magic +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -305
- Magic: +245
Total
- 195.5 (Over -11/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Celtics lead 2-1
Celtics vs. Magic Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jrue Holiday – out
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Celtics vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+105)
Tatum missed Boston's Game 2 win, but he returned for Game 3 and had a huge game against the Magic in a road loss.
Tatum has 23 rebounds in two games in this series, picking up 14 in Game 1 and nine in Game 3. With Jrue Holiday out and Jaylen Brown questionable, I’m expecting yet another big role for Tatum in Game 4.
Over the last few seasons, the C’s have used Tatum to guard some bigger players on opposing teams – which helps them switch in pick-and-roll – and it’s led to him being one of the best rebounders in the NBA for his size.
Orlando is a good rebounding team, but it also misses a ton of shots, ranking 27th in the NBA in offensive rating and 29th in effective field goal percentage during the regular season. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Tatum reach double-digit boards for the second time in this series on Sunday.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Through three games in this series, Banchero has made at least two shots from deep in all of them. Overall, he’s shooting 8-for-17 from beyond the arc and averaging 32.3 points per game.
Banchero has taken at least four shots from deep in every game in this series, and the C’s are a beatable defense for him, as he’s scored 29 or more points in every game.
With Holiday out, Banchero could be in line for a big showing on Sunday. The C’s best defender against Banchero in this series has been Holiday to this point.
Celtics vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
These are two teams that finished the regular season in the top 10 in defensive rating, and its shown in the first three games of this series, as two of them have finished with less than 190 total points.
In Game 4, I’m expecting another low-scoring affair – especially if Brown is limited or ends up missing this matchup for Boston.
These teams are playing at the slowest pace in the NBA during the playoffs (88.67), which makes it a lot tougher to put up a big number on the scoreboard. For comparison, during the regular season, the slowest paced team in the NBA was the Magic at 96.51.
So, these teams are averaging about eight fewer possessions per game than the slowest-paced team in the league during the regular season.
Not only that,but Orlando’s offensive struggles cannot be overlooked (27th in offensive rating in the regular season), as it has scored 100 or fewer points in every game in this series. The UNDER is also 50-36 in Orlando’s games in the 2024-25 season (including play-in and playoffs), the second-best mark in the NBA.
We should see another slug fest in Orlando on Sunday night.
Pick: UNDER 195.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.