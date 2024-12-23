Celtics vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 23
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have the third-best record in the NBA, and the All-Star forward had a monster triple-double on Saturday night in a win over the Chicago Bulls.
Now, Boston is favored by 10 points on the road against the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed – the Orlando Magic.
Orlando has been forced to battle some major injuries this season, as Paolo Banchero has been out with a torn oblique, Moe Wagner tore his ACL and Franz Wagner also is dealing with an oblique injury that has recently kept him out of the lineup.
Not only that, but the Magic are listing starting guard Jalen Suggs as questionable for this matchup as well.
Boston is an impressive 11-2 straight up on the road this season, and it’ll look to build on that against an Orlando team that is just 5-5 in its last 10 games.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Celtics vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -10 (-112)
- Magic +10 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -485
- Magic: +370
Total
- 215 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Boston
- Celtics record: 22-6
- Magic record: 18-12
Celtics vs. Magic Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Sam Hauser – questionable
- Anton Watson – out
- Baylor Scheierman – out
- Drew Peterson – out
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Gary Harris – questionable
- Franz Wagner – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Jalen Suggs – questionable
Celtics vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 13.5 Points (-105)
Orlando has one of the best defenses in the NBA, but I think we’re getting some value on Derrick White tonight after he scored just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting in his last game.
On the season, White is averaging 17.0 points per game for Boston, yet his points prop is set at just 13.5 on Monday. In addition to that, White has 14 or more points in 21 of his 27 games this season.
While his shot volume has taken a hit with Kristaps Porzingis back, I still think White can clear this discounted number on Monday.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Goga Bitadze OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-120)
Magic big man Goga Bitadze has at least 10 rebounds in five straight games, pushing his season average to 8.0 per game. With Orlando down three rotation players, including a center in Moe Wagner, I expect Bitadze to continue to play important minutes for the Magic.
Boston ranks just 21st in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, so this is actually a pretty favorable matchup for Orlando on the glass.
Celtics vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Orlando started off the season 10-0 at home, but it has not lost two of its last three games and has to face one of the best road teams in the NBA on Monday.
The Celtics not only are 11-2 straight up on the road, but they are 6-6 against the spread, posting an average margin of victory of over 10 points in those games.
If Suggs – who missed Orlando’s last game – sits again, I don’t see how the Magic keep up offensively with Boston. The C’s rank No. 3 in the league in offensive rating while Orlando is just 23rd.
There is a stylistic issue here, as the C’s attempt – and make – the most 3s in the NBA while the Magic are just 29th in 3-pointers made per game and dead last in 3-point percentage.
With Banchero and Franz Wager both out, Orlando doesn’t have enough offense to keep this game close.
Pick: Celtics -10 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.