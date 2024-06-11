Celtics vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets Today for NBA Finals Game 3 (Keep Betting on Jrue Holiday)
Looking to wager on some NBA props for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks?
You’ve come to the right place, as there are three props that I’m eyeing for this matchup as Boston looks to take a commanding 3-0 series lead despite being set as underdog by oddsmakers in Game 3.
Dallas has struggled on offense – outside of star Luka Doncic – and there’s one player who I think is in for another down scoring performance in Game 3.
Let’s break down the best props to take in such a crucial NBA Finals matchup.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Mavericks
- Jayson Tatum OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-108)
- Kyrie Irving UNDER 23.5 Points (-120)
- Jrue Holiday OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jayson Tatum OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-108)
Jayson Tatum may not be scoring at a high level for the Celtics, but he’s doing everything else in the NBA Finals.
Tatum comes into Game 3 shooting just 12-for-38 from the field, but he’s averaging 10.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game in the series, clearing 15.5 rebounds and assists in both games.
Not only that, but the All-NBA forward has led Boston in minutes, playing 42 in Game 1 and 45 in Game 2. That usage should help him rack up stats – especially on the glass.
Tatum has been guarding the center for Dallas to allow for more switching in the pick-and-roll, and it’s also forced him to be a huge factor on the glass. All postseason long, Tatum has filled it up in these categories, averaging 10.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
I’ll trust him to go OVER this number for the third straight game against Dallas in Game 3.
Kyrie Irving UNDER 23.5 Points (-120)
Kyrie Irving is having a rough go of it in the 2024 NBA Finals.
The Dallas Mavericks star is shooting just 13-for-37 from the field and 0-for-8 from beyond the arc through two games, averaging 14.0 points per game.
He’s struggled against Jrue Holiday, shooting just 2-for-8 from the field across 50 partial possessions when Holiday is matched up on him. So, should we fade Kyrie in Game 3?
I’m going to, especially since he has gotten to the free-throw line just one time in this series. Irving was great in the Western Conference Finals, but he still has failed to clear 23.5 points in 13 of his 19 games this postseason.
Boston has done a great job forcing him into some tougher looks, and he hasn’t hit some shots that he normally does through the first two games of the series. If Holiday remains on him – and I expect that he will – Irving isn’t going to fare much better in Game 3.
Jrue Holiday OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
There’s a chance that Holiday wins the NBA Finals MVP award, as he’s averaging 19.0 points per game in the series and dominated Game 2, putting up 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting.
Holiday has cleared 23.5 points, rebounds and assists in eight of his last nine games this postseason, averaging 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game over that stretch.
Holiday’s experience in the NBA Finals has been evident, as he hasn’t gotten sped up and is shooting an insane 65.2 percent from the field in the series.
I have to go back to the well for Holiday with this prop only going from 22.5 to 23.5 after his huge Game 2.
