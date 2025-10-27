Celtics vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
One of the NBA’s top Eastern Conference teams from last season is off to a slow start and will look to secure its first win at the Smoothie King Center to kick off this week.
The Boston Celtics are set to visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday as 2.5-point underdogs after blowing their early lead against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Can they get the job done?
The Pelicans haven’t tasted victory yet themselves this season but forced the up-and-coming San Antonio Spurs to overtime in their second game after losing a close game to the Memphis Grizzlies in their season opener. The Jayson Tatum-less Celtics might be just the right opponent for New Orleans to get the ball rolling.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the contest ahead of tip-off.
Celtics vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics: +2.5 (-108)
- Pelicans: -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Celtics: +120
- Pelicans: -142
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Gulf Coast Sports, NBC Sports Boston
- Celtics record: 0-3
- Pelicans record: 0-2
Celtics vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- N/A
Pelicans Injury Report
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Kevon Looney – out
- Karlo Matkovic – questionable
- Yves Missi – questionable
Celtics vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown over 23.5 points (-124)
Brown has to take over as the Celtics top scorer with Tatum out for the year and he’s done that just fine through three games. Payton Pritchard has stepped up in a big way as the starting point guard, but bettors should remain confident in Brown’s shot diet and volume.
Brown is averaging a shade under 30.0 points per game and is shooting a career-high 20.3 shot attempts per game ahead of this matchup. There’s no reason to believe he can’t score 24 points on 20 or more shots here, especially when he’s shooting 49.2 percent from the field.
Celtics vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have work to do, but at least Boston can hang its hat on defense. The Celtics have played two clear playoff contenders this season and boast a scoring defense that’s just outside the top five through three games. They’ve held opponents to 42 percent shooting so far and New Orleans has been below league average efficiency from the field and from beyond the arc.
Zion Williamson has looked healthy and effective, but he can’t protect the rim by himself as an undersized forward with two key bigs injured. The Pelicans are giving up 60 points in the paint per game and Brown will abuse that weakness by getting downhill. Back the Celtics to pull off the upset.
Pick: Celtics moneyline (+120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
