Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 23
The Boston Celtics are favored on the road on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, but they won’t have Jaylen Brown (knee) for this game and could be down several more key players.
Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are all questionable on Sunday, making this a tough matchup to bet on until we know the official status of those starters.
On the Portland side, Anfernee Simons and Donovan Clingan are questionable while Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III have been ruled out.
Both of these teams enter this game on four-game winning streaks, and Boston is just five games out of the No. 1 seed in the East with the Cleveland Cavaliers dropping each of their last four games.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics -7.5 (-110)
- Trail Blazers +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -310
- Trail Blazers: +250
Total
- 218.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 23
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Blazer Vision, NBC Sports Boston
- Celtics record: 51-19
- Trail Blazers record: 32-39
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – out
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Miles Norris – out
- Xavier Tillman – out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Donovan Clingan – questionable
- Jerami Grant – doubtful
- Rayan Rupert – questionable
- Jabari Walker – questionable
- Anfernee Simons – questionable
- Robert Williams III – out
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
This is a great matchup for Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis with Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III already ruled out and rookie center Donovan Clingan listed as questionable for the Blazers.
Porzingis has 24 or more points in three straight games since returning from an illness, and with Jaylen Brown out and Jayson Tatum listed as questionable, there’s a chance he’s the No. 1 option in the offense in this game, and he’ll at worst be the No. 2.
Despite injuries derailing his season, KP has been great when he’s on the floor, averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Toumani Camara OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
I love this number for Blazers wing Toumani Camara, as he’s shooting 37.3 percent from 3 this season while hitting at least two shots from deep in seven of his last 11 games.
Over that 11-game stretch, Camara is shooting 40.3 percent from deep, and he knocked in two 3-pointers (on eight attempts) against Boston. If the attempts are anywhere near that number again, the Blazers wing is a terrific bet at this number.
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The C’s have done a decent job as road favorites this season (15-15-1 against the spread), but they have too much up in the air for me to trust them on Sunday.
Yes, Boston beat this Blazers team by 10 at home earlier this month, but there’s a chance the C’s are down multiple starters on Sunday against a Portland team that is dominant at home, going 20-10 against the spread as a home underdog.
That’s the second-best against the spread record in that spot in the NBA, and Portland is 12th in the league in net rating over its last 10 games.
I think the Blazers can keep this game close, especially if Tatum ends up sitting for Boston.
Pick: Blazers +7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
