Celtics vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jayson Tatum, Jordan Poole)
The Boston Celtics’ title defense continues on Thursday night after they blew out the New York Knicks in their season opener on Tuesday.
Boston hits the road to face a rebuilding Washington Wizards team on Thursday, and oddsmakers have the C’s favored heavily in this matchup.
If you’re not looking to take the points with a bad team (Washington) or lay such a huge number with Boston, betting on some player props is a nice alternative.
I’m focused on a pair of plays for this Eastern Conference battle, zeroing in on Boston star Jayson Tatum after he put up 37 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists against the Knicks.
Can he have another big game against a Washington team that had one of the five worst defenses in the NBA last season?
Here’s how to wager on him – and Wizards guard Jordan Poole – in the prop market tonight.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Wizards
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jayson Tatum OVER 5.5 Assists (-154)
- Jordan Poole UNDER 19.5 Points (-120)
Jayson Tatum OVER 5.5 Assists (-154)
Tatum tormented the Knicks on Tuesday, making 14-of-18 shots from the field and 8-of-11 shots from beyond the arc while dishing out a smooth 10 assists.
Ever since the start of the playoffs last season, Tatum has been the Celtics’ primary playmaker, making him an intriguing target in the assists market against a bad defense and rebuilding team.
During Boston’s run to the title, Tatum averaged 6.3 assists per game on 10.1 potential assists per game. His 10-assist game against the Knicks may be a little inflated since Boston made an NBA record-tying 29 3-pointers, but I still think he can clear this prop.
Washington allowed 29.0 opponent assists per game last season – the second most in the NBA.
Jordan Poole UNDER 19.5 Points (-120)
Poole had a big game against Boston in his final meeting with them in the regular season in the 2023-24 campaign, dropping 31 points, but I’m not sold on him in this prop on Thursday.
First off, I think the Wizards may be wise to play more of first-round pick Bub Carrington as the primary ball-handler in the offense since they’re in a rebuild anyway.
Secondly, Poole did not have a strong season in the 2023-24 campaign.
He averaged just 17.4 points per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc. All of those numbers were down from his previous two seasons in Golden State.
Now, Poole is taking on a team that had one of the five best defensive ratings in the NBA in the 2023-24 campaign and may use Jrue Holiday – an All-NBA defender – to slow him down.
I don’t see Poole putting up 20 in his first game of the season.
