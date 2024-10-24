Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Oct. 24
The Boston Celtics started their title defense with a bang on Tuesday night, blowing out the New York Knicks by 23 points and tying the NBA’s record for 3-pointers made in a single game with 29.
Jayson Tatum (14-for-18 from the field) scored 37 points, and the C’s went up big early and didn’t look back against New York.
Now, Boston hits the road for its second game of the season against the lowly Washington Wizards.
The 2024-25 season is going to be more about positioning in the NBA Draft Lottery for the Wizards than making the playoffs, but they do have some exciting young players in Alexandre Sarr (the No. 2 pick) and Bub Carrington (the No. 14 pick) that could help jumpstart their rebuild.
Oddsmakers have set the Celtics as double-digit favorites – and rightfully so – in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s matchup.
Celtics vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -12.5 (-112)
- Wizards +12.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -850
- Wizards: +575
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Monumental Sports Network
- Celtics record: 1-0
- Wizards record: 0-0
Celtics vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Sam Hauser – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
Celtics vs. Wizards Key Players to Watch
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum: Jayson Tatum turned in an absolute masterclass on ring night against the New York Knicks. The Boston star shot 14-of-18 from the field and 8-for-11 from beyond the arc to score 37 points with four rebounds and 10 assists. As a result, Boston rolled to a 23-point win over the Knicks.
Washington Wizards
Alexandre Sarr: The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Sarr struggled a bit in Summer League, but he shot the ball a lot better in the preseason. Washington should be prioritizing development this season, so Sarr and fellow rookie Bub Carrington could see major workloads in this matchup.
Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
I can’t bet against Boston after how dominant it looked on opening night against a Knicks team that is projected to finish with the No. 2 record in the Eastern Conference.
Washington was 27th in the NBA in net rating last season, and it let Tyus Jones walk in the offseason and traded away Deni Avdija – two starters from the 2023-24 group.
This is a rebuilding year for the Wizards, and it’s possible they look to showcase veterans like Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas for a potentially deadline trade.
The C’s are the best 3-point shooting team in the NBA, and while I don’t expect them to hit 29 shots from beyond the arc again, they should light things up against a Washington team that was 28th in the league in defensive rating last season and didn’t make any major defensive additions in the offseason.
If the C’s can beat the Knicks by 23 points despite New York shooting a high percentage, it should roll against this Washington team that may not even win 20 games in the 2024-25 season.
Pick: Celtics -12.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
